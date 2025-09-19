New legacy framework revealed by British and Irish governments

THE British and Irish governments have reached a new agreement on how killings from the Troubles should be investigated.

Tánaiste Simon Harris and Secretary of State Hilary Benn held a news conference on Friday afternoon to announce details of the new framework.

Harris called the new deal "a night and day improvement" on the current measures, while Benn said it will help families that have "been waiting for 30, 40 and 50 years."

The existing act, passed by the last UK government in 2023, was widely opposed by Labour, all parties in the North, several victims' groups and the Irish government.

The new agreement will reform the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

It will repeal the Legacy Act’s immunity scheme, ending the prospect of immunity being granted to terrorists.

It will also allow inquests that were stopped by the Legacy Act to resume, with others being independently assessed by the Solicitor General. New inquests will not be announced as the Commission will become the primary route.

Mark Thompson from Relatives for Justice said it is premature to jump to conclusions at this early stage.

"There are three stages to these processes, like everything throughout the peace process, you have the publication of a document, then you have the legislation that gives effect to it once it's passed, and then you have its implementation," he explained.

"We can only make a judgment on the legislation that's passed and we just have to wait and see how long that process takes. I asked Hilary Benn directly today about how long the process will take, so we will see.

"Our concern is that it gets diluted on what emerges doesn't represent the intent that they now have.

"The Tories gave us a legacy act. Families and ourselves battled and went to courts and we got judgments that it was unlawful and and that door had been firmly shut.

"Families have succeeded in bringing us from a place where everything was closed down with no hope to a place where we will be inspecting the draft legislation that emerges.

"The new process is a huge achievement in itself. There's a lot of there's potential in it, but there are also dangers in it, like everything.

"The only judgment on this is when the legislation is passed in the UK Parliament that gives effective a process that we can have trust and confidence in, where families can have trust."