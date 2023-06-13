Three men released following New Lodge burglary and assault

APPEAL: Police are appealing for information about the incident in the New Lodge

THREE men have been released on bail following a burglary and serious assault at a flat in the New Lodge area of North Belfast.

At around 3.40am on Friday morning (June 9), it was reported hat two men had forced their way into a flat in the New Lodge Road area and assaulted a male occupant and caused damage to the flat.

Officers attended the scene and arrested three men, aged 28, 29 and 30, on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm, burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, resisting police and obstructing police.

They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to contact officers at Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 194 09/06/23, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form here.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.