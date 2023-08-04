Fun for all the family during New Lodge Festival

THE annual Greater New Lodge Community Festival is underway with an action-packed programme of events over nine days.

Running until August 12, the festival contains a wide mix of community-based activities including street parties, music, theatre, arts, literature, talks, sports and a range of other interesting events.

Festival highlights in the first week include the annual Summer Fun Day in the Waterworks Park on Saturday from 12.30pm. Bring the family along to enjoy the fun and be entertained by walkabout performers, make your own arts and crafts and end the day searching for clues with a treasure hunt.

On Monday (August 7), ‘People First Not Roads’ event will be held at 2pm in St Joseph’s Church with a panel discussion exploring Sailortown’s past and asking how can we build on its positive aspects and recreate a successful inner city community?

Tuesday (August 8) will see a number of family-fun events including Teddy Bear's Picnic from 10am-12 noon at Star Neighbourhood Centre and a community day of fun and craic from 1-5pm at New Lodge Youth Centre including music, food, inflatables, special guest characters, games and a big screen showing of footage of life in the New Lodge in years gone past.

A Community Health and Wellbeing Event, North Belfast Jobs Fair, both from 4-6pm at Girdwood Community Hub and a North Belfast Colour Run at the same venue from 6-7pm are also events to note on Tuesday.

Wednesday's (August 9) highlight is the annual New Lodge Arts Street Party, taking place from 12-3pm in Lepper Street. This year’s event will contain an array of activities for all the family to enjoy including street theatre, circus acts, bouncy castles, street games, music, drawing and a variety of arts & crafts and BBQ. So why not bring the kids along and enjoy the fun and craic.

For a full list of daily events, keep up-to-date on the New Lodge Festival Facebook page here.