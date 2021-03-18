New Lodge regeneration: Progress on Seven Hills clean-up welcomed

TEAMWORK: Statutory agencies paid a visit to the area to observe the work in progress

PROGRESS on a much-needed regeneration project in the New Lodge has been welcomed.

The plans which centre around the Seven Hills area include transforming walkways, better cleaning and maintenance and making better use of open spaces.

Last week, a range of statutory bodies met for a socially-distanced site visit and clean-up, including the Housing Executive, Belfast City Council and the Department of Infrastructure.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: “I welcome this socially distanced site visit by a range of statutory agencies this week to make progress on this much needed regeneration project.

“The area in question known locally as the Seven Hills is in serious need of investment and regeneration and the long-suffering residents need to see action.

“The agencies invited by the New Lodge Safer Streets group and political representatives include, the Housing Executive, Belfast City Council and the Department of Infrastructure.

“This area has been the scene of anti-community activity for years and some absolutely dreadful environmental and housing conditions.

“There has been plans for regeneration for some time and this site visit by key partners hopefully will move matters forward.

“Some areas of Belfast require prompt intervention to improve the lives of residents some of whom are vulnerable.

“We know from experience that investing in the community infrastructure can design out many problems which no amount of fire-fighting can resolve.

“We have seen many areas hugely improved by the community helping to shape future plans and after all, local people are the experts.

“This is one such area that needs radical transformation and this long-awaited intervention is a positive step forward.”