New Lodge Six: Sister of victim wins High Court permission for judicial review

NEW LODGE SIX: A mural in tribute to the six men who were shot dead in February 1973

THE sister of one of six men shot dead in the New Lodge has won High Court permission to challenge an alleged failure to establish an independent police investigation.

Proceedings were issued by Rosaleen Beatty, whose brother Ambrose Hardy was among those killed.

James McCann, James Sloan, Anthony Campbell, Ambrose Hardy, John Loughran and Brendan Maguire, known as the New Lodge Six were killed within hours of each other between 3-4 February 1973.

James McCann and James Sloan, both 19, were shot by a gunman firing from the back seat of a car as they stood outside a bar at the junction of the New Lodge Road and Antrim Road.

Later that night soldiers are believed to have opened fire on the other four victims from the top of nearby flats.

Anthony Campbell (19), was shot outside an ex-servicemen's club.

Brendan Maguire (32) and John Loughran (34) were hit as they tried to drag Anthony out of the line of fire.

Mr Hardy (24) was shot in the head when he emerged from the bar waving a white cloth, according to eyewitnesses.

At the time, the British Army stated they believed the victims were IRA gunmen but no evidence has been found to suggest any of them were armed.

In February, a fresh inquest was granted by the Attorney General, three years after former Attorney General John Larkin QC expressed an opinion that there had been no adequate criminal investigation.

He referred the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to consider using powers to compel a fresh police probe.

But in February, the DPP declined to order such inquiries in circumstances where the PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch was already examining the case.

Ms Beatty launched legal action amid concerns about the decisions taken and the PSNI's independence. Mr Justice McFarland dismissed her challenge against the DPP.

At the High Court on Monday, Mr Justice McFarland dismissed Ms Beatty’s challenge against the DPP but granted her leave to apply for a judicial review into the decision by police to allocate the case to the Legacy Investigation Branch (LIB).

"It is at least arguable that the current investigation is not EHCR (European Convention on Human Rights) compliant and has been subject to delay," the judge said.

A full hearing of the legal challenge will now take place later this year.

Outside court Ms Beatty's legal representative, Gary Duffy of KRW Law, said: "This failure is particularly egregious when viewed with the Attorney General's comments that the State has failed to properly investigate the deaths and that criminality may have occurred.

"It is now the responsibility of the Chief Constable to act urgently and to establish an independent investigation into the killings."

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed the High Court ruling to seek a judicial review into the killings.

The North Belfast MLA said: "I welcome the fact that that leave has been granted to allow the sister of one of the six unarmed men killed in the New Lodge area in February 1973 to seek a judicial review into the failing to establish an independent police investigation.

"These men were killed by the British army and loyalist gunmen and the relatives of those killed have been campaigning for almost 50 years for the truth about their deaths, particularly around allegations of collusion.

"I pay tribute to the families for the determination and dignity in their long campaign."