Stormont health chair leads vaccines for all call

VACCINES FOR ALL: Colm Gildernew at the new mural with Pauline Kersten, Manager at Conway Education Centre, student Fnan Tesfazghi from Eritrea and Tina Koutsouki, ESOL teacher and Conway’s Homework Club assistant from Greece. Thomas McMullan, Belfast Media Group

A STRIKING NEW mural on the International Wall on the Falls Road is calling on the public to sign the ‘Right to Cure’ petition.

The initiative, which is seeking one million signatures to be brought to EU chiefs, appeals for vaccines for all and decries any profiteering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew who heads the Health Committee at Stormont is a strong supporter of the Right to Cure campaign.

📢Join our movement for a #PeoplesVaccine



When we get to 1 million, the @EU_Commission MUST respond to our demands:

🤝Share the vaccine technology

🛑No #BigPharma monopolies

🔎Transparent contracts

💵Lower the price



⏭️Sign & share: https://t.co/4KeNcI4mvS#NoProfitonPandemic pic.twitter.com/vMQ4JmHup4 — Right to Cure - European Citizens' Initiative (@Right2Cure) April 19, 2021

“Medicines, therapies and vaccines should be equally available to everyone across the world," the Fermanagh-South Tyrone representative said during a visit yesterday to the Falls Road mural.

“Governments and the EU need to intervene and address the issue of profit and accessibility given that this is a global pandemic. We are all at risk of Covid-19."

The Sinn Féin man also deplored the "patchy rollout" of vaccines to the developing world. "This will only allow further variants and mutations to emerge and put at risk all the good work that has been done," he said.

“Europe and governments should be looking at maximizing production and that everyone can get access to a vaccine as quickly as possible. The disparity between the rollout in the North and South demonstrates the danger of an unequal application and supply.

“At Stormont, I will be highlighting the issue to the Committee and asking them to support and sign up to the petition. We want to be part of one million citizens who are calling on this to be done on a fair and equitable basis.”

The campaign has four objectives:

1. Health for All

· Research and technologies should be shared broadly and fast across the globe.

· A private company should not have the power to decide who has access to treatments or vaccines and at what price.

· Patents provide one single company with the monopoly control over essential pharmaceutical products.

2. Transparency

· Data on productive costs, public contributions and the effectiveness and safety of vaccines and medicines should be public.

· Contracts between public authorities and pharmaceutical companies must be made public.

3. Public Money, Public Control

· Taxpayers paid for the research and development of vaccines and treatments.

· What has been paid for by the people should remain in people’s hands.

· We can’t allow big pharmaceutical companies to privatize crucial health technologies that have been developed with public resources.

4. No Profit on Pandemic

· Big pharmaceutical companies should not profit from this pandemic at the expense of people’s health.

· A collective threat requires solidarity, not private profiteering.

· Public funds should always come with guarantees on availability and affordability.

· Big Pharma shouldn’t be allowed to plunder social security systems.