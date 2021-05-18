New parking measures at Cliftonville welcomed

DRAWING A LINE: Cliftonville Circus is a hive of activity and parking issues are having an effect, says Councillor Nichola Bradley

LOCAL Sinn Féin Councillor Nichola Bradley has welcomed the introduction of new parking measures at Cliftonville Circus in recent days

“I welcome the introduction of these recent parking measures at Cliftonville Circus which should help with traffic flow and boost local business," she said.

“Sinn Féin requested double yellow lines at this part of the Oldpark Road and their prompt introduction is a step forward for the community.

“Even during the pandemic restrictions this hive of activity in North Belfast has thrived.

“In many ways Cliftonville Circus is a victim of its own success with a range of businesses now locating here.

“Of course when there is a volume of traffic then parking becomes an issue and that is why these measures were needed.

“At particularly busy parts of the day a car parked blocking access can cause traffic gridlock at the junctions of four key junctions.

“Hopefully these double yellow lines will aid traffic flow without impacting upon trade and we will keep the situation under review.”