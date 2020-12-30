New vaccine hailed but current rate of 10,000 vaccinations-a-week would result in four-year rollout

FIRST: Sister Joanne Sloan became the first person in Ireland to receive a full-tested and approved Covid-19 vaccine at the Royal Victoria Hospital on 8 December

Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride says the new Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will make it easier to achieve the rollout targets set by Health Minister Robin Swann.

However, at the current rate of around 10,000 vaccinations per week, it would take just under four years to vaccinate the entire population of the North. However, it's expected the pace of the rollout will pick up in the New Year when the vaccine becomes available to those who are not vulnerable and can travel to central locations to receive the jab.

Speaking just hours after the new vaccine had been given the green light, the Chief Medical Officer commended all those involved in the breakthrough.

“To now have a second vaccine authorised in the UK a matter of weeks after the first is a credit to all who contributed," said Michael McBride. "This is a vaccine that we can take more readily to people. It will make the task of vaccinating those most at risk and then the entire population over 50 years much more achievable.”

There are 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the North with more consignments expected in January.

GPs will begin the first phase of population vaccination from Monday 4 January, starting with those aged 80 years and over. The programme will then be rolled out based on age and other clinical vulnerability factors. Prioritisation will be guided by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). The rate of progress will depend on the availability of the vaccine, in terms of both manufacture and supply.

The local vaccination programme began on 8 December 2020 following approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Due to complicated handling constraints the initial phase of the vaccination programme was focused on care home residents and staff which were the number one priority as recommended by JCVI. In addition, health and social care staff in direct contact with vulnerable patients were also offered vaccination.

BREAKING NEWS: @MHRAgovuk recommendation for authorisation of @OxfordVacGroup/@AstraZeneca's #COVID19 vaccine for use in the UK.



This follows:



✅ clinical trials

✅ data analysis

✅ MHRA authorisation



Read full statement:https://t.co/qHYjpaIr0u pic.twitter.com/fiKjmnY1Mk — Robin Swann MLA : #StopCovidNI (@RobinSwannMoH) December 30, 2020

Progress to date includes: 80 per cent of care homes visited, which has resulted in 8,940 care home residents vaccinated as well as 10,484 care home staff and 14,259 HSC staff now vaccinated.

However, even as news of the new vaccine was breaking, Health Minister Robin Swann was appealing to the public to observe the lockdown protocols to battle the coronavirus.

But the Minister has also warned that the coming weeks will be among the most challenging yet in the pandemic, with our health service under immense pressure.

"We need another big push to get through these next few month," said Robin Swann. "We can all play our part in supporting the health service and in protecting each other from Covid-19. Please follow the public health advice to stop it spreading and please strictly abide by the current lockdown rules.”