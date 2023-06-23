'I was dead for 26 minutes – I owe my life to leisure centre staff'

ONE YEAR ON: Mayor Mark Cooper is joined by Valley Leisure Centre staff to welcome Tony Daly and his wife back to the Centre

A NEWTOWNABBEY man has thanked staff at Valley Leisure Centre – one year on from the day they saved his life following a heart attack.

Tony Daly and his wife were members of the Valley Gym for around six months. They joined in a bid to get fit for their daughter’s wedding.

On June 20, 2022, Tony suffered a heart attack whilst in the gym and stopped breathing. The quick actions and first aid training of the leisure centre attendants on duty, ultimately saved Tony’s life.

Staff members were on the scene immediately and performed CPR before using the defibrillator all the while speaking to the emergency services and assisting to Tony’s wife who had witnessed the whole terrifying experience.

One year on, and following a cardiac rehabilitation programme, Tony is recovering well. This week, he met Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, back at Valley Leisure Centre.

Visiting the centre, Tony said: “I owe my life to the staff who attended to me immediately after my heart attack.

"I was dead for 26 minutes and only for the professionalism and life-saving skills of the staff, I would not be here today.”

The Mayor added: “I am deeply proud of the staff here who saved Tony’s life. The Council is fully committed to providing training and development for staff to prepare themselves to deal with incidents like this.

"As part of their training all leisure attendants across council facilities receive two hours training every month from The Royal Lifesaving Society (RLSS).

"I cannot stress enough the importance of life-saving skills in the workplace and home and how this essential training does save lives.”