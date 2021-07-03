Ardoyne GAC take part in vital CPR training

A NORTH Belfast GAA club has begun training its members in the vital use of defibrillators and CPR.

The move comes just weeks after the world watched in horror as Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 earlier this month.

The 29-year-old had to be resuscitated on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen during the first half of his side’s 1-0 Group B defeat to Finland on June 12.

Ardoyne GAC are now targeting different age groups to ensure members are trained in the lifesaving skills. Ardoyne GAC’s under-16 girls were the first to be trained before the club’s Mothers and Others squad were trained this week.

Vice-Chairman Stephen McVicker said it was the right time to get the training rolled out after the club purchased two defibrillators last year.

Great turnout at last nights CPR/defibrillator training course. We now have 20 more people in our community that are better prepared for a situation where a cardiac arrest occurs. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/dLXc4uqqTY — CLG Ard Eoin (@ardoynegac) June 22, 2021

"We got a grant last year and used the money to buy two defibrillators for the club, one on the pitch and one in the clubhouse," he explained.

"We had planned to do our training then but it was delayed with the pandemic.

"After what happened to Christian Eriksen, it brought everything to the fore. We got an offer from the NI Ambulance Service to provide training and decided to act straight away.

"There is no point in having two defibrillators if no one can use them, so it is vitally important to get every age group trained up. We want our young ones to be confident in using the equipment as well."

Chairperson Philip McTaggart added: "There was more publicity and awareness of the dangers of cardiac arrest after the incident at the Euros.

"It is all about giving people the skills and knowledge in this area. These are life skills which you carry about wherever you are.

"Those people trained will be able to make their community a safer place knowing that they can help save lives with these skills.

"The training will help take the fear away out of what can be a very scary incident when someone has cardiac arrest."