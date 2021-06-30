NI Football League clubs to receive life-saving defibrillators

ALL Irish League member clubs will be provided with defibrillators ahead of the new season following an announcement by the NI Football League today (Wednesday).

The potentially life-saving AED (Automated External Defibrillators) units will be given to each club and comes in the wake of the distressing scenes at Euro 2020 recently.

Denmark star and former Spurs player Christian Erisken suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed during the Euro 2020 game against Finland at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder had emergency medical treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

Christian Eriksen is recovering at home after a successful operation to fit a heart-starting device

Eriksen is now recovering at home after a successful operation to fit a heart-starting device, but the shocking incident have prompted local football chiefs to take action with 41 clubs within the NI Football League membership, including the Irish Premiership, Championship, Premier Intermediate League and Women’s Premiership, to be given defibrillators.

“The role of the NI Football League is not just to govern but to serve and protect our membership, and this is an important service that we can offer to our clubs to protect players, supporters and staff,” stated NIFL chairman Gerard Lawlor.

“Everyone in football got a real shock at the events in Denmark a few weeks ago, so if this project saves one life over a period of time, we simply can’t put a value on that.

“The health and welfare of the people connected with our clubs is paramount and sincere thanks to my colleagues on the NIFL Board for their support in delivering this vital support.”







