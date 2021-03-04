NI Sports Forum welcomes tiered approach to easing of restrictions

THE NI Sports Forum has welcomed the Executive’s tiered approach to the eventual return of sport.

While there was some criticism that no dates were confirmed, there does now seem to be a little clarity on the course of action in the five phases that were outlined in Tuesday’s announcement.

The first easing will see outdoor sports facilities re-open for training and organised group activities and competitive sport with no spectators. This phase will also see the return to children’s outdoor sport.

The next step in Phase Three’s ‘Gradual Easing’ will see leisure centres, swimming pools, gyms and all indoor facilities re-open for group activities and classes.

The final two phases focus on the return of spectators in a limited way before this is extended further in the fifth and final phase.

Following the announcement of a tiered system by the Executive, the NI Sports Forum expressed its support and has urged all those involved in sport to remain patient as light has now appeared at the ned of the tunnel.

In a statement on their website, they said: “The NI Sports Forum welcomes today’s announcement from the NI Executive on the pathway out of restrictions which will see a tiered approach for the resumption of sport and physical activity in the coming months.

“The NI Sports Forum has advocated for a tiered approach over recent weeks and months and we hope there is some light at the end of the tunnel for those of us who are passionate about their involvement in sport.

“We do appreciate that for some, questions will remain as to when and how sport and physical activity can resume at the earliest opportunity. We urge the sporting public to show their support and patience with their clubs and governing bodies in the coming weeks and months as they implement the necessary steps for a safe return to activity as soon as possible.

“The NI Sports Forum was pleased to join a number of outdoor sports in a meeting with Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and Sport NI officials this afternoon to discuss the roadmap and to ensure sports bodies understand the steps that are required for a safe return to sport and physical activity. We look forward to continuing this positive engagement to ensure the return to sport is a lasting return in the times ahead.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey met with the NI Sports Forum as-well-as Sport NI and Sports Governing Bodies on Tuesday to discuss the pathway to a safe return to organised outdoor sport.

Representatives from soccer, Gaelic Games, rugby, golf and other outdoor sports shared their experiences with the Minister and discussed the protocols they had put in place to make their organised sports sessions Covid safe for their members and participants.

The Minister said: “I fully recognise the important role that sport and physical activity plays in the physical health and wellbeing of our communities. That is why I met with the sector to hear their concerns at first hand and to explore the potential for reopening organised outdoor sporting activities.

“It is important that we consider the implications this may have for the sector and the steps they will need to put in place to make a return to organised outdoor sport as safe as it can be for everyone.

“Sport and physical activity is fundamental to helping us deal with the impact of the Covid pandemic and that is why I will make the case for a safe return to organised outdoor sport in line with the Health Protection Regulations.”