NIEA and Public Health Agency carry out joint site visit at Mullaghglass landfill site

THE Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) have carried out a joint site visit with the Public Health Agency at the Mullaghglass landfill site.

It comes after Belfast City Council served an Abatement Notice on the owners of the site, Alpha Resource Management, forcing them to take action to address the odours associated with the landfill.

A spokesperson for the Department of Environment, Agriculture and Rural Affairs said: “Whilst the site is currently considered to be operating within the conditions of its permit the NIEA have committed to carrying out daily odour checks in West Belfast and Lisburn to more fully understand the extent of the odour levels and related complaints in these areas.”

@Mullaghglass123 ⬇️⬇️⬇️ update from NIEA sent out to all LCCC cllrs pic.twitter.com/28M21BHS3O — Cllr Gary McCleave (@Garymc1967) May 7, 2021

In addition to this, a Public Health Agency (PHA) spokesperson added: “The PHA has been made aware of the issue of unpleasant odours at Mullaghglass landfill site affecting people who live in surrounding areas and, as a result has met with the NIEA on several occasions to assess the health risks to the local population. This included a visit to the site.



“We have been assured that the material presenting for landfill is compliant with the licence, that best practice procedures to manage the site are being followed and emissions are regularly and intermittently monitored and are within prescribed limits.



“There were no immediate additional operational measures that could be undertaken in terms of best landfill practice.



“Based on the information provided to the PHA we do not consider that this odour represents a threat to the physical health of the population. The PHA will continue to liaise with the NIEA on this issue.”



Meanwhile, SDLP MLA Pat Catney has become the latest political representative to call on Environment Minister Edwin Poots to take action and close the Mullaghglass landfill site.

I have met with the Minister and asked him to close the Mullaghglass site and take action to eliminate the odour. Enough is enough for residents. @Mullaghglass123 — Pat Catney MLA (@PatCatney) May 10, 2021

The Lagan Valley MLA said that he has held meetings with Minister Poots and the Environment Agency in an effort to address the situation but has now escalated his call for a closure to improve quality of life for local people.



Detailing his work on the issue, Mr Catney said: “Over a number of months, I have been working with Environment Minister Edwin Poots and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency to reach a resolution to the terrible odour from Mullaghglass landfill site that has really blighted the lives of local people.



“During this pandemic period when we have been asked to stay at home, too many people in the vicinity of the site have felt like prisoners, forced to lock their windows and stay out of gardens because of the smell. I have no doubt that it has had a serious impact on the mental and emotional wellbeing of residents” he added.



Calling on the site to be closed, Pat Catney continued: “The problem has persisted for far too long and I am now calling on the Minister to take decisive action by closing the site until the source can be identified and addressed. This is no way for people to live and it needs robust action now.



“I will continue to work with Edwin Poots and the Environment Agency to seek a long term resolution to this issue. But in the interests of local people, the site should be closed.”