NIFL League Cup: Cliftonville host Ballymena with final up for grabs

CLIFTONVILLE boss Paddy McLaughlin believes that Solitude has become an intimidating place to visit this season and hopes it will be the same on Tuesday night when Ballymena United visit.

The Sky Blues make the trip to Solitude for the Bet McLean League Cup semi-final clash (7.45pm kick-off) hoping to progress to the decider of the competition they won back in 2017 and with confidence, having beaten Larne on Friday evening.

McLaughlin is hoping his players can deliver a second victory over United in 10 days but acknowledges that a difficult encounter lies ahead.

“The home crowd has been brilliant for us this year,” he said.

“They’ve definitely made Solitude an intimidating place for anybody to go to and hopefully they will do the same on Tuesday night.

“The players respond to it really well. It’s a great opportunity, not just for the team but the club and the supporters to get themselves into a final and something to look forward to in the new year.

“It will be a tough game. Ballymena had a good result on Friday night and they’re working really hard and getting a lot of players back from injury. It will be a real difficult game, but you expect that at a semi-final stage of any competition.”

The Reds boss may have to plan without Chris Gallagher for Tuesday’s semi-final after the midfielder hobbled off at the start of the second half on Saturday with a knee injury.

Speaking after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Portadown, McLaughlin said they would assess Gallagher over the next few days and hopes to have Ronan Doherty and Rory Hale available for selection in the not-too-distant future.

“It looked like a medial (knee injury),” revealed McLaughlin.

“He jarred it on the soft pitch and he slipped on the ground, and he’s gone over on it. He felt as if he might have got away with it and got up to try and continue but unfortunately the pain was too much for him and that can happen when your foot sticks in the ground.

“It could have been a lot worse. We’ve seen boys do their cruciate with the same kind of movement.

“Hopefully, it’s not too bad. Over the next couple of days it will be important to keep an eye on it and assess it.

“Unfortunately, we had to take him out because he is a key player for us. But we have key players in the squad and if anybody drops out then there are others willing to come in and take over from there.

“Hopefully he will be okay, we’ll have Ronan Doherty and Rory Hale hopefully back soon from injury. There is good players and good competition there and if anybody loses out, we’ve good players waiting to come in.”

🆚 @BallymenaUnited

🏆 League Cup semi-final

📌 Solitude

🕢 7.45pm

🎟 Ticket only (sales resume at 6.45pm) pic.twitter.com/I4Gc3S0pNO — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) December 14, 2021

McLaughlin was pleased to see Paul O’Neill return to goal scoring form in his first league start of the season and is adamant it will give his attackers competition going forward.

“Paul has worked hard and he’s had his injury problems since he came,” he outlined.

“He broke his wrist last year and a knee problem of the summer, so it’s been a bit of a stop-start career for him at Cliftonville so far.

“The last few weeks he has been banging on the door and doing well coming off the bench, so we believe it was the right time to put him in and I think he justified that with his goal.

It was a good performance as well; he led the line really well-, so it gives us that competition and an option now going forward.”

McLaughlin’s side still sit top of the table after a 1-1 draw with Portadown at the weekend and he insists the players couldn’t have done anymore to secure victory having been denied on numerous occasions by Ports’ goalkeeper Jethren Barr and had two shots cleared off the line in the second half.

“You couldn’t put it down to anything more we could have done as a team,” he reflected.

“The boys were superb, they responded really well, moved the ball brilliantly. The surface at this time of year, it was cutting up and heavy. I know it’s the same for both sides but it’s not ideal for playing football on, but in the second half I thought our boys moved the ball really well.

“On another day the ’keeper doesn’t pull two out of the top corner and two off the line and we’d have won comfortably. There wasn’t much more the boys could have done, you’ve got to give them credit.

“It was a good response to going behind but sometimes it happens in football where you might not get what you feel you deserve. On another day we’d have won the game, but we’ll take a point and move on.”

McLaughlin admits that leading the way at the top has led to teams raising their game and expects that to continue in the coming weeks.

“All games are tough and all games are big games at the minute,” McLaughlin admits.

“Especially when we’re sitting where we are in the league, teams are out there to try and knock you down. You’ve got to be highly motivated, which our boys have been and they continue to be.

“Every game is tough in this division and you’ve to be highly motivated and raring to go and ready to go to war almost because that is sometimes how the game works out.

“Over the next couple of weeks is going to be a big test for us but we’ve been passing all the tests this season with flying colours, so hopefully that continues.”