NIFL Premiership: Ballymena rout off-colour Cliftonville

Ballymena United 4-1 Cliftonville

Cliftonville lost ground on league leaders Larne and slipped to fourth in the table after being thumped 4-1 by Ballymena United at the Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

David McDaid gave the Sky Blues the lead before the break and a quickfire double from Kym Nelson and Josh Kelly gave the hosts a comfortable lead before the hour-mark.

A fantastic strike from Ronan Hale briefly ignited hope of a fightback, though McDaid doubled his tally inside the final 10 minutes to seal a comprehensive win for United’ and leave Red’s boss Paddy McLaughlin frustrated at his side's display.

“It’s a bad day for us,” admitted McLaughlin.

“It was a bad performance and a bad result, the goals that we gave away were soft and criminal - we were bitterly disappointed with that. Throughout the 90 minutes, the physical battle was lost right throughout the pitch and that’s disappointing.

“You don’t like to get beat against anybody, but you certainly don’t want to get beat by a team that’s got more fight, spirit and more desire to win. If you’re outplayed and outfought then that’s fair enough, it takes a lot to do that. When you’re outmuscled and outfought then it’s disappointing for us.

“The one thing that I keep emphasising on our players is that they’re built on hard work and built on honesty. Whenever we do that and work out socks off and show the desire that we always do, the result more times than enough goes in our favour. We’ve got to remember what we’re built on and I don’t think we showed enough of that today.”

McLaughlin named an unchanged eleven for the fifth game in succession as the Reds hoped to close back to within two points of leader Larne at the summit.

Ronan Hale miscued an early opportunity from the edge of the area, and it was Ballymena who forced the first dangerous opening.

Sean Moore challenges Michael Place

Mikey Place whipped in a cross that found Ross Redman, but the defender's header was turned away by Nathan Gartside who reacted quickly to deny David McDaid, although the ex-Reds' striker was offside in any instance.

Redman then sent in a corner that Gartside flapped at, but Conor Keeley failed to take advantage.

At the other end, Sean O’Neill needed to be alert to turn a Joe Gormley effort from a tight angle around the post for a corner.

Midway through the half, Josh Kelly slipped in Kym Nelson, but he sent his shot inches past the post from inside the area.

The Sky Blues' pressure paid off and they hit the front in the 36th minute. David McDaid got on the end of a flick-on towards goal, wriggled his way into a shooting position and squeezed a shot past Nathan Gartside for a goal on his 32nd birthday.

Rory Hale tried to reply at the other end after a neat build-up on the edge of the box, but his shot was deflected behind for a corner, which would come to nothing in the end.

United could have doubled their lead in injury time at the end of the first half, but Steven McCullough’s free-kick took a deflection and went over the bar as they had to make do with a 1-0 advantage at the interval.

Cliftonville were almost back on terms early in the second period. However, Sean O’Neill clawed Ronan Hale’s goal-bound shot around the post and behind for a corner.

A warning shot at the other end saw McCullough volley inches over and Cliftonville failed to head and head their reprieve.

Less than 60 seconds later, David McDaid scampered down the channel and sent a pass across the face of goal where Kym Nelson slid in to double his side's lead.

Sean O’Neill produced another fine stop to thwart an instant response after Ryan Curran chested the ball to Joe Gormley whose volley was held onto at the second time of asking.

Ballymena would make the Reds pay as captain Josh Kelly received a lay-off from McDaid and rolled a shot between the legs of Gartside to make it 3-0 with 56 minutes gone.

Paddy McLaughlin made two double-switches in an attempt to try and alter proceedings as Jamie McDonagh, Sean Moore, Chris Curran and Odhran Casey all entered the fray.

With 20 minutes to go, Cliftonville gave themselves a glimmer of hope, Jamie Robinson was denied at point-blank range by O’Neill, but after the visitors recycled possession and created another opportunity as Ronan Hale struck a sweet effort past the Sky Blues' goalkeeper to make it 3-1.

Sean Moore found room for a shot that O’Neill was equal to and then Jonny Addis saw his header deflected over from Jamie McDonagh’s corner as the pressure for a second goal intensified.

At the other end, Steven McCullough sent a free kick whistling over the angle of post and crossbar, but from the resulting kick out United wrapped up all three points.

Nathan Gartside miskicked and sent the ball straight into the path of substitute Ryan Waide, the midfielder burst forward and squared for David McDaid to claim a brace and restore the three-goal cushion.

David Jeffrey’s side closed the game out thereafter to claim their most impressive win of an up-and-down season to date as Cliftonville dropped to fourth and lost ground on pacesetters Larne.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson (Waide 75’), Redman (Henderson 90+2’), Wilson, Whiteside, McDaid, Kelly, McCullough, Gibson (Graham 75’), Keeley, Place.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Lowe, Robinson, Addis, Turner (Moore 57’), Gallagher (C Curran 69’), Doherty (Casey 69’), Rory Hale (McDonagh 57’), R Curran, Ronan Hale, Gormley.

REFEREE: Ian McNabb