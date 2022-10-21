NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville aim to bounce back at Coleraine

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin is confident 17-year-old Sean Moore will put Friday’s red card behind him and felt the decision to dismiss the teenager was harsh

PADDY McLaughlin has called on his Cliftonville players to dust themselves down and build another winning sequence ahead of their return visit to Coleraine on Saturday.

The Reds make their second visit to the Coleraine Showgrounds (3pm kick-off) this season, hoping to recover from their 4-0 defeat to Larne at Inver Park on Friday evening.

Defeat was the Solitude side’s second in the league this season, with their first coming against Coleraine on the opening day.

They then went on a nine-game unbeaten run domestically and McLaughlin is hoping they can build a similar run in the aftermath of the Larne defeat, starting on the North Coast.

“We’ll dust ourselves down and lick our wounds,” McLaughlin insists.

“It’s a disappointing night for us and a really disappointing score-line, but we won’t get too down.

“We’ll get back to work and prepare for another tough game against Coleraine at the weekend. We want to put things right; the last time we were beaten we were unbeaten for the next nine games.

“If we can go on another run like that again it will be brilliant for us because it is important we do that.

“We’ve got to put these runs together. When the defeats come our way, we’ve just got to take the hit and take the punch in the nose as the saying goes.

“We’ll take the hit and try and learn from it first and foremost and also improve. That’s all we can think about now.”

The Reds’ boss was less than impressed with a couple of calls from referee Steven Gregg in the defeat in the Inver Reds but admits his side’s standards were not at the required levels performance wise.

“The game was littered with mistakes by the referee,” McLaughlin reflected.

“Every decision and every big call that he made against us, it almost ended up going into our net.

“The red card was a really, really poor call. There was a foul on Odhran Casey that made it 2-0 and it kills the game - another poor call.

“Joe Gormley is one-on-one at 1-0 and he calls it back for a free kick – another poor call.

“There are so many mistakes across the pitch, but there is nothing that I or we can do about that now.

“We just have to let the assessor deal with the referee’s performance and let me deal with the team’s performance because we’re disappointed with our performance as well.

“It’s not hiding behind a poor refereeing performance. We have to accept that we conceded four goals and it’s not good enough by our standards.”

🎟 Tickets for Cliftonville's second visit of the season to The Coleraine Showgrounds are available online.



➡️ https://t.co/EWFqlQOCzr pic.twitter.com/gb93Oj88BF — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) October 17, 2022

McLaughlin came out in defence of Sean Moore after his red card and admits he was disappointed with the reaction of the Larne bench in the incident that saw the 17-year-old red carded.

“We spoke to him in there and just said: ‘Sean get used to this’,” he revealed.

“We’ve seen this before with bad decisions going against us, it was a poor call.

“It was his first tackle in the game and he’s tried to pull the ball over his shoulder and jumped off the ground to try and take the high ball.

“I think the reaction of the Larne dugout influences the referee. I think if the referee deals with that himself, he at worst books him.

“The reaction of the Larne dugout was disappointing to see because there are good men in there with good experience in there and hardworking just like ourselves.

“To try and get a 17-year-old sent off was poor form, but it was the referee’s call and not their call. They can only try to influence it, the referee makes it.

“I just said to Sean, ‘get used to that kid’, because you’re going to see a lot of disappointing decisions going against you in your time at Cliftonville.

“We’re not too down about it, we are disappointed but we’ll learn and Sean will learn and he’ll be a better player and stronger character.”

McLaughlin was also thankful for the travelling Reds contingent to Inver Park, with the majority staying until the end of applaud the team for their effort in East Antrim.

“They were brilliant,” McLaughlin concluded.

“I said to the dugout during the closing stages of the game: ‘fair play to them - they stayed in there’.

“I think they understood the frustrations of what we had to go through and ensure as much as they did and fair play to them, they stayed right to the end and clapped us off the pitch.

“It was difficult to do that and difficult to accept the fans clapping you off the pitch at 4-0 down.

“You just want to get out of there and you feel so bad for them. You have to give them all the credit in the world because they stuck by us and I think a couple of songs that they were singing about the referee was probably justified.

“I don’t encourage that, but I can understand the frustration. We did appreciate that at the end, so fair play to them.”

