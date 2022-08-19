NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville aim to bounce back from opening day loss as Carrick come to town

Cliftonville endured a disappointing day at Coleraine last weekend, but manager Paddy McLaughlin insists they must shake it off for the visit of Carrick Rangers this weekend INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE manager Paddy McLaughlin expects that Carrick Rangers will be difficult to break down and play against.

The Amber Army travel to Solitude on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) looking to build on their home win against newly promoted Newry on the opening day of the season.

McLaughlin and the Reds are hoping to bounce back from a below-par display in their 3-1 defeat to Coleraine, but the Derry native isn’t expecting an easy ride and insists they must dust themselves down following their set-back on the North Coast.

“They’ll be hard to break down and hard to play against like any team in the Irish League,” McLaughlin predicts.

“There is no team you look forward to playing for any particular reason because they are all tough opponents.

“They all bring their own challenges and Carrick Rangers no doubt will put it up to us on Saturday.

“We’ve got to prepare for it, dust ourselves down and get ready to go again at the weekend.”

The Reds’ boss admits the performance in their 3-1 defeat disappointed him, but he doesn’t expect a repeat display and hopes that lessons have be learned.

“I don’t like going in too deep on our boys after one game,” he said.

“It’s just a disappointing performance. We’ve been so good over the last year.

“As I said to the players: if you’re living off last season, you’re at the wrong club because you’ll not be judged on last season - you’re going to be judged now.

“I don’t expect that to happen again. It’s the first game of the season and the conditions were really warm.

🎟 Tickets for Cliftonville's Danske Bank Premiership homecoming are available online.



➡️ https://t.co/OCTGqOgBbK pic.twitter.com/yRU8erGJxI — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) August 15, 2022

“We had so many individual errors right across the pitch and you just hope we’ve learnt the harsh lesson from it and bounce back next week.

“It’s a marathon run, not a sprint, but it would have been nice to get the season up and running with three points.

“We knew it was going to be difficult coming to Coleraine. They’ve signed really well, they had a big crowd and we knew we were going to be facing a side really upbeat and really up for it. We met that and that’s what we got.

“It was a tough fixture, but we definitely should have come away with something or a better performance than we should have.

“We didn’t deserve anything; we congratulate Coleraine on their opening day, and we’ll get back to work for Saturday.”

McLaughlin also fired a warning to his new players that might not be aware of the high standards he expects.

“The teams are more than ready and waiting for you to slip up and more than ready for strutting around the pitch thinking you’re a superstar,” believes McLaughlin.

“There is no room for that - definitely not at our club - so if any of our boys think that they have arrived and think that they don’t have to work hard, their career at Cliftonville will be short-lived.”





