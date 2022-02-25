NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville and Crusaders gearing up for latest derby

Crusaders were celebrating victory over Cliftonville when the sides met last month INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE manager Paddy McLaughlin is looking forward to one of his side’s biggest games in the calendar on Saturday as they take on North Belfast rivals Crusaders.

The Shore Road outfit make the short trip to Solitude (3pm kick-off) looking for a victory that would narrow the gap between the rivals to six points with a game in hand.

Victory for McLaughlin’s side would ensure that they continue to keep the pace with Linfield and Glentoran and the Reds’ boss insists his men are looking forward to the derby.

“It’s always a big game with it being a North Belfast derby,” he said.

“They’re always tough games. There is nothing between the two sides and there hasn’t been for a long time, it will be no different on Saturday.

“It can be very physical at times and a lot of hard work will have to go into it, but the way we’re playing at the minute and the way we’re working, we’re enjoying it and looking forward to any game.

“It will be no bigger than the usual. They’re always big games and the fans want to have the bragging rights of the local area and all that, but it will be no bigger than usual. It will be tough, and it will be entertaining and hopefully we can come out on top. It will be a massive three points if we do.”

McLaughlin admits there is an element of a revenge mission on the cards following their defeat in the rearranged St Stephen’s Day fixture back in early January.

Stephen Baxter’s side ran out 2-0 winners in an evening to forget for the Reds’ boss, who felt it was the most disappointing game across the season.

“It’s probably the only night this year I thought we didn’t play well,” he recalls.

“Even though we dropped points in other games, I thought that was the only night when we didn’t play well and we didn’t deserve anything out of the game.

“It’s one out of 28 games and four or five cup games, over 30 games and we’ve only disappointed once and that was it so it would be nice to put it right.

“As much as it is three points, and it is a North-Belfast derby, it was the one game we disappointed this year, and it would be nice to put that right on Saturday.

“The Crues are a really good side. They can mix their game, they can be direct, and they can play good football as well too. We have to be prepared for that, but like I say we are in good form ourselves at the minute and we’re looking forward to it.”

The Solitude side go into the game off the back of a 1-0 win over Warrenpoint, which cut the gap on title rivals Linfield and Glentoran to just a single point.

McLaughlin was pleased they were able to dig out the result and feels they have learnt from their harsh setbacks a few weeks ago.

“We’ve had to dig in on a couple of performances (since Ballymena) and a couple of games since,” he admits.

“It was a harsh lesson. Our performance deserved the three points that night, but those things can happen out of nowhere if you let your guard down.

“I think since then we’ve probably learnt the harsh lessons from that night and defended our lead and saw out games really professionally. If that’s what it took for us to turn that corner, well then it was a lesson worth learning.”

Paddy McLaughlin has praised the recent form of Luke Turner

He also reserved special praise for Tuesday evening's match-winner Luke Turner and praised the 19-year-old for his contribution since making a summer loan switch from Aberdeen.

“He’s been brilliant for us since he’s come in,” McLaughlin acknowledged.

“He’s bought into what we’ve been doing. He’s from Dublin and he was living in Scotland for a couple of years with Aberdeen and he’s come across and is living in Belfast. He’s definitely prepared to gamble and back himself in any club in any league that he plays in.

“I think from the day he has come in the door, he’s been a revelation for us and a real strong, solid big performer and really consistent.

“That’s difficult sometimes in young players, to be constantly good every week. It was never a problem I ever had because I was bad every week. He has been superb and a really constant performer at 19-years of age and he has a bright future.”