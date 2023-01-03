NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville complete second-half turnaround to join Larne at the summit

Rory Hale celebrates what proved to be the winner for Cliftonville on Monday INPHO

NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 2–1 Larne

CLIFTONVILLE start 2023 level on points with Larne at the league summit after coming from behind to beat the Inver Reds 2-1 at Solitude on Monday afternoon.

Lee Bonis gave the league leaders the lead early in the second half, but Cliftonville hit back just before the hour mark through a deflected Sean Moore effort.

Larne threatened to restore their advantage though the winner arrived for the hosts with a quarter of an hour remaining as Rory Hale poked home via a Fuad Sule deflection.

Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin felt his side were deserving winners and praised their work rate, both in and out of possession.

“I definitely think we deserved it,” McLaughlin reflected.

“I thought the two sides played some good stuff, both sides had their spells in the game, and they were in control. We worked our socks off out of possession and when we attacked, we looked really threatening.

“Sean Moore on one side and Ronan Hale on the other were threatening and we’d Joe leading the line through the middle - the front three were excellent.

“Rory Hale was excellent in the middle of the park for us breaking forward. We were well organised out of possession, but I thought that when we broke and when we tried to attack, we looked strong, and I think we did just about enough to win the game.”

McLaughlin made two changes from their St Stephen’s Day defeat in the North Belfast derby.

Colin Coates dropped to the bench and Jamie McDonagh missed out through suspension. Levi Ives made his first league start since the opening day of the league season and Ronan Doherty returned to the starting eleven after a recent chest infection.

Larne settled quickest and former Cliftonville players Tomas Cosgrove and Aaron Donnelly almost combined, with the latter glancing wide from Cosgrove’s right-wing cross.

Lee Bonis then latched onto a through ball and poked past Nathan Gartside, but the offside flag cut short the celebrations.

Just after the quarter-hour mark, Sean Moore clipped in a cross that Ronan Hale headed on, but it was straight at Rohan Ferguson in the Larne goal.

Gormley hooked a shot over the top and Larne quickly turned defence to attack with a long pass picking out Lee Bonis who squared for Paul O’Neill, but Nathan Gartside made a terrific block at his near post.

Kris Lowe with Leroy Millar

Cliftonville’s best spell came before the break as youngster Sean Moore saw his cross deflected behind by Cian Bolger and the big centre-back also got in the way of a Ronan Hale snapshot.

Ben Doherty shot straight at Gartside and in first-half injury-time, Moore’s cross was flicked on by Gormley but it evaded Ronan Doherty at the back post as it remained scoreless at the break.

Larne almost hit the front within two minutes of the restart as Leroy Millar linked up with Ben Doherty to send in a low cross that Tomas Cosgrove steered inches past the post.

The table toppers did break the deadlock on 51 minutes. Tomas Cosgrove fizzed in a cross from the right and Lee Bonis hammered home from six yards out.

Doherty flashed a shot wide of the target as they missed the chance to double their lead and it was an opportunity they would rue as Cliftonville hit back before the hour-mark.

Rory Hale led the charge forward and laid the ball off to Joe Gormley. He touched the ball out right to Sean Moore who cut inside and unleashed an effort that found the net with a deflection off Cian Bolger to spark Solitude back to life.

The visitors pushed to restore their lead as Ben Doherty whipped in a corner that Paul O’Neill headed goalwards, but Gartside held on.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Larne cut the Reds open and should have punished them when Doherty squared for O’Neill inside the area and O’Neill somehow miscued and fired off target.

Again, it was an opportunity they would regret as Cliftonville completed the turnaround. Rory Hale was again the vocal point in attack, it appeared as though Ben Doherty had cut out any lingering danger but he slipped on the edge of the area and Ronan Hale quickly swooped.

Sean Moore nets the equaliser

The younger of the Hale brothers found his elder sibling and Rory’s goal-bound shot deflected off the outstretched heel of Fuad Sule and hit the net as the hosts went 2-1 in front.

Larne upped the ante in search of a share of the spoils and they were denied an equaliser when Leroy Millar went through the back off Jonny Addis before he sent a low shot into the corner of the net and the goal was ruled out.

The Inver Reds were camped inside the Cliftonville half and were almost caught out in injury-time.

A free-kick was headed out of the Cliftonville area and as goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson led the charge for the loose ball, he had the ball nicked from him by Sean Moore and he found Chris Curran whose goal bound shot was just hooked off the line by Sule.

Cliftonville negotiated the remainder of injury time to join Larne at the league summit and they begin 2023 in second place in the table on goal difference.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Lowe, Addis, Turner, Ives, Gallagher, Doherty, Rory Hale (Casey 86’), Moore, Ronan Hale (Coates 90’), Gormley (C Curran 81’).

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Sule, Randall (Maguire 67’), O’Neill (Kearns 80’), Bonis, Doherty, Donnelly, Bolger, Millar, Cosgrove.

REFEREE: Evan Boyce