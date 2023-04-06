NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville embark on busy post-split run-in

PADDY McLaughlin has praised his side’s flexibility as they embark on their final run-in to the season’s conclusion.

The Reds begin their post-split schedule on Friday evening when they host Coleraine (7.45pm kick-off) in the first of four home games in their last five.

Both sides have matched each other evenly in their five corresponding clashes this season with a win each and a draw in the league and a shoot-out win in each of their cup clashes.

McLaughlin was pleased to see his side return to winning ways in their last outing against Newry and praised the players for being able to adapt to tactical changes throughout the game.

“It’s the way football can be, you make decisions and in fairness to our boys, they’re flexible in formation,” admits McLaughlin.

“Quite a few of them are flexible in their position and where they can play. We can flip formations and flip players very quickly and players adapt to it very well. It’s a credit to them. What I do on the line, at the end of the day it always goes down to the players.

“They know how to take on information and they know how to change their position in a formation in an instant. Fair play to them, they stuck at it and knew that the first formation probably wasn’t working for us with the conditions. The second formation probably wasn’t working either. We needed to get width on the pitch and we got lucky on the third.”

Reds’ captain Chris Curran made his first start in the league since October and played his first 90 minutes since the beginning of September in the victory over Newry and McLaughlin was full of praise for his captain’s contribution.

“You’ve got to give special mention to Chris Curran,” he acknowledged.

“It was a gritty performance by everyone, but I thought Chris Curran was superb in the three positions he played in the match. He was brilliant in the three of them. (John) McGovern is of the best young players in the country and he’s kept him quiet throughout. He’s done a brilliant job.

“He’s an assist to his name and he changed position to go even higher up the pitch. A lot of credit to Chris, he wore the armband with pride and he was probably the difference between the two sides. His drive and desire to get forward and his drive and desire to get us a result.

“He’s a credit to himself and it shows you why he is the captain of the club because he was a fantastic example to any young player. He probably isn’t playing as much recently as he would have liked, but he put that to the side and went in and put in a performance like that and it’s incredible.”

McLaughlin has also challenged talisman Ronan Hale to add to his 26-goal tally in the run-in and believes the 24-year-old is capable of making a difference in their hunt for European football.

“There’s another five games to go and it’s important that Ronan puts that (goal tally) to the side and keeps getting more,” he added.

“Strikers have to be greedy and have to be selfish in the final third, they have to be ruthless in the final third and that’s what Ronan has been like since he came here. He’s learning from the best in Joe Gormley and Ryan Curran.

“He’s still a young man and he’s still got plenty of years ahead of him and fair play to him.

“He’s been brilliant for us so far up to this point, but there is still fives game to go, so it is important that he doesn’t get comfortable in scoring what he’s scored so far.

“It’s an unbelievable record, but he can go and smash records now with what is left of the season and if he does- you never know where it could take us.”

