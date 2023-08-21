NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville go top with victory over Carrick

NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 4-0 Carrick Rangers

Cliftonville sit at the top of the Sports Direct Premiership after making it three wins from three with a convincing 4-0 win over Carrick Rangers at Solitude on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead through an early Ben Wilson strike, Ronan Doherty doubled the hosts lead from the spot ahead of Wilson securing his brace before the break.

Rory Hale completed the scoring with a superb lob over Reece Glendinning as Jim Magilton’s side climbed to the summit.

The Reds boss felt the performance was his sides most consistent to date and was delighted to see a goal in the second half for the first time this campaign.

“Consistency really matters to us, and our levels of performance really matters,” Magilton stressed.

“I thought we managed the game better in the second half. On the back of managing the game better at Newry, we managed to score a goal in the second half, which was good. It was a wonderful performance from Rory.

“We talk about our own performances and it’s about managing us. We knew that Carrick carry huge threats and we had to do our best to extinguish them and then come out with the strengths that we have. I’m delighted with the performance of course.”

The hosts were forced into one alteration from Tuesday evenings 3-0 win over Newry City. Joe Gormley dropped out with a foot injury and Rory Hale came into the side off the back of his midweek performance and goal from the bench.

It didn’t take Hale long to pick up where he left off, playing a crucial role in his side’s sixth minute opener.

The stand-in captain took a pass from Chris Gallagher, charged down the channel and sent in a perfect cross to the front post where Ben Wilson nipped in ahead of Cameron Stewart to slot past Ross Glendinning and make it 1-0.

Stuart King’s side were perhaps fortunate to keep their full complement on the pitch as David Cushley crashed into Luke Turner and was lucky to escape with only a yellow card from referee Lee Tavinder.

The East Antrim outfit grew into the game with Danny Purkis’ flick-on releasing Kyle Cherry whose shot whistled across the face of goal and wide.

Andy Mitchell then curled in a free kick that Purkis’ met, but the striker sent his free header wide of the target.

Midway through the first half, Cliftonville had the chance to double their advantage when Andy Mitchell felled Ronan Doherty in the area and Tavinder had little hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Doherty dusted himself down to take the resulting spot-kick and confidently lifted it high over the dive of Glendinning and into the net to make it 2-0.

Only a brace block from Ben Tilney denied Ben Wilson from doubling his account before the half hour mark.

Kyle Cherry saw an ambitious effort from 25 yards land on the roof of the net and the visitors had a penalty appeal turned down when Danny Purkis claimed that his flick-on struck the hand of Jamie Robinson, but the officials disagreed with that assessment.

For the third game in succession Magilton’s side would head in at the interval with a 3-0 advantage.

Odhran Casey slipped a pass forward to Hale who burst down the channel and played a perfectly weighted ball across the penalty area where Wilson was on hand to steer home for his second of the afternoon.

The Reds picked up where they left off before the break as they sought their first second half goal of the campaign.

Ronan Doherty is congratulated after slotting home a penalty

Luke Turner saw his lofted header drop wide of the post and after Sean Stewart combined with Hale, the midfielder’s effort was smothered low down by Ross Glendinning.

Hale capped another vintage performance with a goal approaching the midway point in the half.

Glendinning’s scuffed clearance fell to Hale, who took a touch and then lifted the ball back over the back peddling Gers keeper and in off the post to score his second goal of the campaign.

Carrick offered little threat thereafter as Cliftonville maintained their 100 per cent start to the campaign.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Lowe, Robinson (Pepper 54’), Addis (Storey 83’), Turner. Stewart (McGuinness 73’), Gallagher, Doherty, Casey, Hale (Berry 73’), Wilson (C Curran 83’).

CARRICK RANGERS: Reece Glendinning, Forsythe, Stewart, Watson, Cushley (Surgenor 62’), Mitchell (Reece Glendinning 46’), Buchanan-Rolleston (Maciulaitius 28’), Crowe (McGuckin 62’), Cherry, Purkis (Allen 62’), Tilney.

REFEREE: Lee Tavinder