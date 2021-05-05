NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville haunted from the spot as Larne take the points

David McDaid scored twice from the spot for Larne INPHO

NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 1–2 Larne

CLIFTONVILLE’S penalty luck showed no sign of changing on Tuesday evening as David McDaid converted from 12-yards in each half to give Larne a 2-1 victory at Solitude.

The ex-Reds’ striker fired past Declan Dunne at the end of the opening half after a hand-ball, but on-loan Celtic midfielder Barry Coffey levelled from a stunning free-kick a few minutes after the restart.

The winner would arrive just before the hour mark as Cliftonville conceded a fourth penalty in successive games and McDaid slotted it home to ensure victory for his side.

McLaughlin was unhappy with the decisions and feels they are costing valuable points that could in turn cost his side a European place at the end of the season.

“It’s the exact same referring performance as Saturday,” McLaughlin said.

“There’s four penalties that have been awarded against us in the last two games and none in our favour and three of them have been controversial. One was a stone-waller but three of them were controversial.

“Three points could have led to us closing to within six-points and puts us into an automatic European place. We can’t keep ignoring the performance of referees - it’s not good enough.

“There’s too much money involved in the league and at stake for clubs like Cliftonville who are already swimming against the tide in terms of what other clubs have around us.

“If we keep ignoring these then they are going to keep getting away with it. It’s something that has to be reviewed and highlighted on a regular basis.”

Paddy McLaughlin was unhappy with the penalty awards against his team

McLaughlin made two enforced changes to the side that was beaten 2-0 by Coleraine at the weekend.

Aaron McCarey (suspension) and Garry Breen (injury) both dropped out with Declan Dunne and Seanan Foster occupying their places in the starting 11.

Larne were almost ahead inside of two minutes through John Herron’s curling free kick that was inches of wide of finding the top corner.

Dylan Mottley-Henry then flashed a shot across the face of goal and wide for the visitors who settled quickest.

The hosts found chances hard to come by in the opening half, but Daire O’Connor flicked the ball into the path of Michael McCrudden who failed to lift it over Conor Mitchell in the Larne goal.

At the other end, Dean Jarvis’ header lacked power and Dunne gathered with Jeff Hughes then rising to meet a Martin Donnelly corner and heading wide of the target on the half hour mark.

A dangerous Aaron Donnelly corner had to be headed behind by Josh Robinson, but the resulting corner came to nothing in another rare Cliftonville foray.

Larne pushed hard for the opener with Martin Donnelly seeing an opportunity smothered by Declan Dunne and the left-winger then pierced a low shot wide of the post from the edge of the area.

The deadlock was eventually broken two minutes before the break, as Martin Donnelly whipped in a free-kick and Ryan Curran was adjudged to have handled the ball with referee Shane Andrews pointing to the spot.

Substitute David McDaid took responsibility and powerfully placed it past Declan Dunne who got fingertips to it as Larne led 1-0 at the interval.

Cliftonville hit back and levelled on 54 minutes after Daire O’Connor was awarded a free kick when his mazy run was halted. Aaron Donnelly and Barry Coffey stood over the kick and it was Coffey who unleashed a right-footed shot that crashed off the post and in to make it 1-1.

🎯 Barry Coffey's curling free-kick was the goal of the night...but it wasn't enough to stop Larne leaving Solitude with all three points.



Irish Premiership goals & reports 👉 https://t.co/GJUklIeCPd#bbcfootball #BBCIrishPrem pic.twitter.com/hFTxwlY9bw — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) May 4, 2021

They were only level for a matter of minutes as the Reds’ penalty curse continued. Daniel Kearns clipped the heels of Dylan Mottley-Henry and referee Shane Andrews pointed to the spot for the second time.

McDaid stepped up to face Declan Dunne for the second time and again made no mistake, sending Dunne the wrong way to restore the Inver side’s lead.

Mottley-Henry failed to turn home a dangerous Tomas Cosgrove header after the hour-mark and a stunning stop at point-blank range from Declan Dunne denied the on-loan Larne midfielder from David McDaid’s cross.

Cliftonville introduced Paul O’Neill in pursuit of an equaliser and he latched onto a through pass from Aaron Donnelly but could only force a corner.

Larne were gifted the opportunity for a third when an under-hit pass back to Declan Dunne was seized upon by Marty Donnelly who squared for substitute Lee Lynch for a tap-in, but Rory Hale made a terrific diving block at the expense of a corner, from which Watson headed wide from Donnelly’s delivery.

Cliftonville pushed for an injury-time equaliser and it almost arrived as Hale made a marauding run into the area and saw his shot blocked with Aaron Donnelly trying his luck.

A huge shout for hand-ball went a begging in the aftermath to the disbelief of the Cliftonville players but a corner was the award, and nothing was forthcoming.

In the end, Larne held out for a 2-1 win to move five points ahead of the Reds and surely secure fourth spot in the league in the process.

CLIFTONVILLE: Dunne, Lowe, O’Reilly, Donnelly, Foster, Kearns (Doherty 66), Coffey, Hale, O’Connor, R Curran, McCrudden (O’Neill 78).

LARNE: Mitchell, Watson, Robinson, Herron, Sule, Donnelly, Mottley-Henry (Lynch 83), Cosgrove, Hughes, Jarvis, McMurray (McDaid 28).

REFEREE: Shane Andrews