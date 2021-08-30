NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville hoping to continue winning start as Coleraine visit

The performance of Jamie Harney was singled out by Paddy McLaughlin ahead of Tuesday's game against Coleraine INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE manager Paddy McLaughlin expects that Coleraine will come to Solitude looking to bounce back from their opening day defeat.

The Bannsiders make the trip to Solitude on Tuesday evening (7.45pm kick-off) looking for their first three points of the season after a 4-2 defeat to Larne at Inver Park on Friday evening.

McLaughlin is expecting a response from Oran Kearney’s men, but is hoping his side can add to their opening day victory against Carrick Rangers and make it a brilliant start to the campaign.

“Any team that suffers defeat wants to bounce back straight away and I’m sure Oran and the boys will be no different to that,” acknowledged McLaughlin.

“They’ll want to come here and get some points on the board, but it’s up to us to try and maintain the good start. It was a great three points in the bag and if we go and get another result on Tuesday night, it’s a brilliant start for us.”

McLaughlin felt a third goal in Saturday’s win over Carrick would have made things less nervy but was pleased that his side was able grind the game out unlike some previous close encounters last season.

“The third goal kills the game off and we had numerous chances to score the third goal throughout the game,” he reflected.

“But that happens sometimes. Sometimes you miss chances and sometimes you give up soft chances. It happens, but it is important that you dust yourselves down and go again and we did that throughout the game.

“Last year, you don’t need to tell anybody how many late goals we conceded and how many points it cost us. Last season that game and chances could easily have come back to bite us, but they’ve learnt it the hard way from last year and it was good they were able to grind it out in the end.

“We shouldn’t have had to grind it out; we had opportunities to put the game to bed but when you don’t take them chances you run the risk of being sucker punched. But it was important that we held on in the end and fair play to the boys - they won it ugly in the end.”

Summer signings Jonny Addis, Chris Gallagher and Jamie McDonagh all featured at the weekend and McLaughlin was keen to pay tribute to the Cliftonville board for the work they did during the summer and in January to improve the calibre of players.

“I think the new boys that we brought in have been superb,” McLaughlin feels.

“They’re top-quality players and I’m grateful to the club for bringing that calibre of player to the club and the same again in the summer - I thought the signings we brought in were superb.

“They’ve fitted in really well. People say it does take time and I’m sure it will to build up that real understanding and relationship over the pitch. They’ve settled in really well and they’re playing really well.

“It’s important to maintain their form and keep working hard for the team because when we play at our maximum and work as hard as we can, we’re as good as anybody in the division and it’s just maintaining that high standard throughout the season.”

McLaughlin was also delighted with the contribution of defender Jamie Harney and is pleased with the delivery of his wide players.

“He’s usually known for his defensive capabilities and it’s usually up to Ryan Curran and Joe Gormley to be scoring the winners,” said the Reds’ boss.

“I thought Harney was excellent. He led us well at the back along with Chris Curran and the goals were two thumping headers and great deliveries from the corners. That’s what Levi and McDonagh have got in their locker: they’ve got great delivery from dead ball situations.

“It’s important we take advantage of that as often as we can, especially when we have the likes of Harney, Addis and Luke Turner – all aggressive headers of the ball. They were two great headers and fair play to the big man - he did well for us.”

Paddy McLaughlin was a happy his side managed to see out the win on Saturday

Harney was forced to depart proceedings early alongside Levi Ives through niggles picked up and McLaughlin is adamant his squad will need to stay strong in the coming weeks throughout a tough schedule on three fronts.

“It wouldn’t be us if we didn’t have a couple of injury scares early in the season,” McLaughlin joked.

“We already have three or four out with a few injuries and we picked up a few knocks and niggles today and it’s just the intensity and the game early in the season. It’s going to happen to all clubs but it’s important for the squad to stay close together over the next couple of weeks.

“It’s a tough schedule we’ve got with Tuesday night against Coleraine and Saturday against Glentoran: two tough fixtures against two of the sides who are fancied to be challenging at the top end.

“The squad is always going to be stretched over the course of the season but it’s important that whoever gets the nod, to do the business. Luke Turner came on for the last 20 minutes and I thought he was excellent.”