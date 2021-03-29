NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville host Glentoran with race for third heating up

Paul O'Neill celebrates scoring for Cliftonville against Coleraine on Saturday but could be an injury doubt for Tuesday's game against former club Glentoran

CLIFTONVILLE manager Paddy McLaughlin is under no illusions that a tough encounter with Glentoran lies ahead but believes his side have demonstrated some great qualities in their last two outings.

The Glens make the trip to Solitude on Tuesday evening (7.45pm kick-off) looking to pull away from Larne, Cliftonville and the rest of the chasing pack for third spot.

Both encounters this season have been settled by a single goal in early February and McLaughlin doesn’t feel there is too much separating either side.

“The Glens will be a tough game,” he acknowledges.

“We won 1-0 at home and lost 1-0 away from home and there wasn’t much between the two sides. They’ve got a big squad of players and a big budget and they’ve got a big squad that is really good and competitive. We are under no illusions how tough it is going to be.

“In the last couple of games we’ve played away to Larne and home to Coleraine and I thought the boys work-rate, intensity and quality on the ball was fantastic. If we maintain that, then you will always back our boys to beat anybody in the league. It will be another tough game against a really good Glentoran team.”

Cliftonville come into the game off the back of a hard-earned weekend victory over second placed Coleraine.

McLaughlin felt the timing of Jamie Harney’s opening goal was crucial and praised the stand-in captain for the day.

Both recent meetings between the teams have been tight affairs with both winning 1-0 at home

“There wasn’t much between the sides right throughout,” he reflected.

“I think the chance came to Harney right before half-time. It was a brilliant header from a great ball in from Aaron Donnelly. He showed great leadership skills standing in as captain today in the absence of Chris Curran.

“He led his team by example brilliantly in his performance, as well as scoring the opening goal. It makes a big difference going into the second-half when you have a lead.

“We we know what Coleraine have with their record of not losing games and coming from behind so it was important that we scored the first goal and thankfully the boys did that.

“In the second-half, I think we created more chances and we could have scored a couple more. At 2-0 we knew the game wasn’t over, we knew there was still a lot to play for.

“Coleraine got another penalty – they’ve had a few this year. In the past we might have got a bit nervous but the boys managed the rest of the game brilliantly and I thought they were excellent in the management of the game.

“They created a couple of chances, could have extended the lead but they were fully deserving of the victory. I don’t think anyone will complain about the result today.”

McLaughlin admits he isn’t too concerned that his side have conceded in the aftermath of taking a two-goal lead in recent weeks as long as they keep winning and hopes they will get the credit they deserve for their recent results.

“It would be great to win three or four some day but that doesn’t seem to be the way we do things,” McLaughlin joked.

“We make sure it’s bums on the edge of the seats right until the end. As long as we keep winning we don’t mind that wee bit of edginess at times but it would be great if we could make it more comfortable for myself, the fans and the staff because it can be a nervous finish.

“We can’t give the players enough credit at the minute. From the turn of the year it’s been two defeats out of so many games.

“If you look at the games we got beat with the last kick of the game at Glentoran and away to the champions (Linfield) at Windsor Park. Every other game and every other performance the boys have been superb since Christmas.

“Fair play to them today, they fully deserved their victory and hopefully now they get the praise they deserve because they don’t seem to get a lot of praise in this division and the outside world. Hopefully people will give them a wee bit of credit for what they deserve.”

The Reds’ boss was again full of praise for his physios Chris McKenna and Stuart Holmes for their work with the players in a hectic season.

Paul O’Neill could be a doubt to face his former employers after leaving Solitude with an ice-pack following Saturday’s game and McLaughlin insists that they must be careful with the youngster and others that are carrying knocks.

“There’s a couple away out there with ice packs,” he confirmed.

“Our two physios, Chris and Stuart, have been fantastic. They’re working right throughout the week and they’re coming in on their days off and going to see the boys individually.

“They’ve been phenomenal for us and I can’t thank them enough for their work.

“You see a couple of boys going out there limping, strapped up and with ice-packs and that’s the competitiveness and the intensity of the league. Every game is going to be tough and two games a week, especially for part time players, is tough but the boys have been fantastic and they deserve every credit in the world.

“We’ve got to be careful with Paul. He’s a young boy and he’s still learning the game and he’s prepared to put his body on the line for the team, which is fantastic. He’s made a big sacrifice coming here to start off with to play regular football and he’s paid that back with his goals and performances but we’ve got to be careful with him.

“In saying that, I think that ‘Currany’ (Ryan Curran) has been excellent up there. Michael McCrudden came on and did really well, Daniel Kearns was excellent and Daire O’Connor has been excellent for us in the last couple of games.

“We’ve got options and good players in good form at the minute so as much as we want Paul as playing as much as he can – we’ve got to be careful with him too. It’s not good when boys are going home after games strapped up with ice-packs and pain killers.”