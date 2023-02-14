NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville maintain pace after Ports victory

Ronan Hale celebrates finding the net during Cliftonville's win over Portadown on Tuesday INPHO

NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 3–0 Portadown

RONAN Hale grabbed a brace as Cliftonville returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Portadown at Solitude on Tuesday evening.

The 24-year-old started the evening’s scoring with a fantastic curling effort and then doubled his account on the hour mark with an overhead kick.

In between times, a header from Jonny Addis ensured the Reds were in control and bounced back from their weekend defeat at Windsor Park.

Boss Paddy McLaughlin felt his side's performance improved dramatically after the break and pinpointed the introduction of Sean Moore as the reason for that.

“It was a good result and keeping a clean sheet was important,” he reflected.

“We like to try to keep clean sheets defensively and we want to be solid and sound at the back, and I thought we were that. Three good goals too.

“The first half I thought we were flat, even though we were winning 1-0 and we controlled large parts of it, I just thought it was a bit flat.

“We responded really well and the introduction of Sean Moore at half-time made a huge impact in the game. He showed his quality and class in the second half and it gave us an edge and quality going forward. All the boys were better in the second half, but I think the introduction of Sean definitely gave us that quality and class that we were probably lacking in the first half.”

⏱ 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗦 | #DanskeBankPrem



Heart stopping stuff on Valentine's night as @Glentoran stun @OfficialBlues in the derby to put themselves firmly back in the title race! pic.twitter.com/NvmKEnmqK9 — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) February 14, 2023

McLaughlin made three changes from the weekend defeat. Colin Coates, Sean Moore, and David Parkhouse all dropped to the bench with Luke Turner, Jamie McDonagh and Joe Gormley all coming into the starting eleven.

Cliftonville had plenty of possessions but struggled to create any clear-cut chances against a structured Portadown defensive rearguard.

Ronan Doherty tried his luck from distance just before the quarter-hour mark, but Ports ’keeper Ondrej Mastny was equal to the midfielder’s effort.

The deadlock was broken 18 minutes in as Rory Hale swept the ball into the path of Joe Gormley and his layoff to Ronan Hale was curled brilliantly past Mastny to make it 1-0.

Portadown responded positively with Stephen Teggart letting fly with an angled effort that whistled past the post.

Nathan Gartside was then called into action, turning behind a Cathair Friel effort from inside the area.

At the other end, Levi Ives went close from a trademark free kick that goalkeeper Mastny was able to palm to safety as it looked to be curling into the corner of the net.

Ives then played a one-two with Rory Hale, though his shot lacked conviction and at the break, Hale’s goal was the difference.

Cliftonville doubled their lead eight minutes after the restart. Jamie McDonagh’s corner from the left was met the by the head of Jonny Addis for his first goal of the season.

The three points were secured on the hour mark when Ronan Doherty’s pass released McDonagh, and he hung up a cross for Ronan Hale whose overhead kick found the corner of the net for his second of the evening.

In truth, there could have been more as half-time substitute Sean Moore wriggled his way into a shooting position, but his shot failed to test Mastny.

𝗗𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲? 💓#DanskeBankPrem pic.twitter.com/JJkUvTzFe0 — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) February 14, 2023

Portadown almost had a consolation when substitute Billy Stedman skipped through, but he somehow dragged his effort wide of the post when a goal looked a certainty.

Ronan Hale was denied his hat-trick when Ronan Doherty rolled a free-kick to the side and the striker’s effort was pushed over the bar by Mastny.

In the end, the Reds ran out convincing 3-0 winners to ensure they maintain pace with leaders Larne ahead of the top-of-the-table clash at Inver Park on Saturday.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Lowe (Casey 67), Addis, Turner, Ives (Moore 46), Gallagher (C Curran 61), Doherty, Rory Hale (Traynor 82), Ronan Hale, McDonagh. Gormley (Parkhouse 61).

PORTADOWN: Mastny, Upton (Stedman 67), Wilson (Walker 68), Almanzar, Russell, McKeown, Teggart, Rodgers, McCaul, Friel (Igiehon 65), McElroy (O’Sullivan 65).

REFEREE: Steven Gregg