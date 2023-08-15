NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville make it two from two with win over Newry

NIFL Premiership

Newry City 0–3 Cliftonville

Cliftonville made it back-to-back league wins at the start of their Sports Direct Premiership campaign with a 3-0 win over Newry City at the Showgrounds on Tuesday evening.

Like the weekend win, the Reds were 3-0 ahead at the breakthrough goals from Luke Turner, Ben Wilson and substitute Rory Hale.

The only negative was Joe Gormley departing through injury after a quarter of an hour, but boss Jim Magilton was pleased with his side’s attacking play, especially in the opening half.

“We’re obviously delighted because Newry isn’t an easy place to come, especially on the back of their fantastic away win,” Magilton reflected.

“We had to be ready and had to be prepared and recognise they’ve lots of strengths.

“We had to try and exploit their weaknesses. Some of our attacking play in the first half was fantastic. We broke at pace, we made quality decisions with quality finishes and overall, we’re delighted.”

Magilton named an unchanged starting side from the weekend’s 3-0 win over Glenavon. Their only personnel change in the squad came on the bench with Rory Hale returning after suspension in place of Gerard Storey.

Cliftonville started the game lively, forcing a succession of early corners with Sean Stewart looking a danger with his marauding runs down the left.

Stewart almost created the breakthrough a low cross that Joe Gormley attacked, but Darren King was forced to step in at the expense of a corner and it was from the resulting set-piece that the opener would arrive.

Chris Gallagher clipped the ball across where Jamie Robinson met it at the back post. The centre-back’s header dropped for Joe Gormley, whose shot may have struck an arm and yielded appeals for a penalty, but Luke Turner turned the loose ball home in any instance for his first of the season.

The North Belfast side should have doubled their advantage when Ronan Doherty flashed in a cross to the feet of Gormley. He found strike partner Ben Wilson whose shot was blocked by Andrew Martin and Chris Gallagher flicked wide.

On the quarter hour mark, Gormley’s evening was ended early when he went down after aggravating his foot on a run through to Odhran Casey’s lofted pass.

Momentum swung in the aftermath of Gormley’s departure with the hosts beginning to threaten.

Their best opportunity fell to former Portadown striker Adam Salley who rode the attempted challenge of Jonny Addis and saw his low effort blocked by the glove of Nathan Gartside who pounced the loose ball to ensure Salley didn’t have a second bite.

Newry were unable to make the most of their period of dominance and were hit with a quickfire double either side of the half hour mark.

On 29 minutes, Ronan Doherty slipped a pass into the feet of substitute Rory Hale and he quickly found the run of Ben Wilson to slip the ball past Steven Maguire for his first goal since arriving at the club in July.

Three minutes later and the Reds moved 3-0 ahead. Luke Turner and Ronan Doherty combined fantastically on the left and Doherty’s cut-back from the by-line found Rory Hale who rolled the ball coolly past Maguire to open his account for the season.

Wilson missed the opportunity to double his account for the half when Chris Gallagher was chopped down at the edge of the box, but his free-kick hit the Newry wall and Cliftonville went in at the break with a comfortable advantage.

The visitors began the second half brightly with Doherty firing a low ball across the face of goal, but Ben Wilson was unable to adjust his feet and convert.

The former Brighton striker then spotted goalkeeper Maguire off his line and let fly with a speculative effort that just dropped over the bar.

Chris Gallagher then slipped in Rory Hale whose near post shot was parried by Maguire and when they did eventually net on the 56th minute, the offside flag denied Sean Stewart from making it two from two.

Newry shot-stopper Maguire did well to turn a further Hale effort past the post and behind for a corner before the hour mark.

The chances dried up thereafter with Newry rarely threatening the Reds’ rearguard and in the end Jim Magilton’s side claimed their second successive 3-0 win to stay amongst the early pacesetters.

NEWRY CITY: Maguire, King, N Healy, McKeown (McGovern 76’), O’Connor, Salley, Martin, Forde, Newell (B Healy 62’), Poynton (Hughes 46’), Owens (Mooney 69’).

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Lowe, Addis, Robinson, Turner, Stewart, Gallagher (C Curran 72’), Doherty, Casey (Pepper 72’), Wilson (Berry 79’), Gormley (Hale 17’).