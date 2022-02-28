NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville move into second after derby win

NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 3– 1 Crusaders

CLIFTONVILLE claimed the bragging rights in the North Belfast derby with a 3-1 win over 10-man Crusaders at Solitude on Saturday afternoon.

Jonny Addis powered the hosts ahead before the quarter-hour mark and tempers frayed before the half-hour mark as Declan Caddell was shown a straight red for a two-footed lunge on Chris Gallagher.

The 10-men hit back and equalised through Josh Robinson but fell behind to a Ryan Curran goal deep into first-half injury-time.

Paddy McLaughlin’s side pushed for a third goal, and it arrived with little over 10 minutes remaining through Levi Ives to ensure his side jumped above Linfield into second place and secured a first home win over their North Belfast rivals in almost three years.

The Reds' boss was pleased that his side responded from the corresponding derby defeat last month and felt they nullified Crusaders’ threat throughout.

“It’s nice to put that to bed,” McLaughlin reflected.

“We were disappointed with how we played against them, probably in the two occasions but certainly the latest occasion just after Christmas. We were disappointed with our performance; I thought we had something to correct from that day and we did.

“Throughout the game and the 90 minutes I thought we were very dominant. We created loads of chances, in general play and set-pieces I thought we were excellent, I think we nullified Crusaders to very little - bar the free-kick that led to the goal.

“If you take that away I don’t think Luke McNicholas had a lot to do, it was a really impressive performance and very accomplished.

“You have to give credit to our boys. Our mentality is getting stronger and stronger as the season goes on and we’re delighted with the three points, and we move onto Friday night.”

Paul Heatley turns away from Ryan Curran

McLaughlin opted to stick with the same starting team that began their last league outing against Coleraine last time out.

Cliftonville started the game with purpose and had a penalty shout waved away after eight minutes when Jamie McDonagh ran in behind and tangled with Josh Robinson, but referee Tony Clarke was unconvinced there was anything in it.

The hosts continued to probe with Daniel Kearns forcing a corner off Philip Lowry and from the resulting set-piece the deadlock was broken at Solitude.

Jamie McDonagh swung a delivery in on top and Jonny Addis managed to lose Josh Robinson and head past Jonny Tuffey to score his second goal of the season and first in the league to make it 1-0.

Crusaders tried to hit back with a Jordan Forsythe effort that rose over the angle of post and crossbar.

The derby exploded into life on 27 minutes when Declan Caddell lunged in two-footed and caught Chris Gallagher.

In the melee that followed, substitute Conor McDermott was caught by an elbow from Caddell and after tempers were brought under control, referee Tony Clarke showed Caddell a red card and booked McDermott for his contribution.

A few minutes later, the same duo that combined for the goal almost linked up again. McDonagh whipped in a free-kick and Addis’ powerful header was parried to safety by Tuffey.

The 10-men of Crusaders rarely threatened Cliftonville in the opening half, but they hit back and levelled on 43 minutes.

Jarlath O’Rourke floated in a free-kick and Josh Robinson nipped in unmarked at the back post to draw his side level.

It looked as though the sides would head in at the break, but Cliftonville regained the lead deep into first-half stoppage time.

Billy Joe Burns hammered the ball in touch and Levi Ives quickly-taken throw-in released Ryan Curran in behind and he kept his composure and slid the ball past Tuffey to make it 2-1 at the break despite huge protests that Ives had taken the throw from the wrong position.

Declan Caddell is sent off

Crusaders began the second half with more intent and Ross Clarke thought he had a shout for a penalty, but namesake Tony disagreed.

Jonny Tuffey turned away a low Chris Gallagher effort after the hour-mark and a further effort from Daniel Kearns at the edge of the box was turned away by the Crusaders shot-stopper.

The hosts continued to chase the insurance goal and it almost arrived when Levi Ives stole possession in midfield and played a wonderful ball to Jamie McDonagh- who sliced wide of the target.

With little under 10 minutes remaining, Cliftonville put the game to bed as Jamie McDonagh and Ronan Doherty knitted a nice move and Doherty teed up Ives whose effort from 22-yards snuck into the bottom corner to make it 3-1.

Substitute Chris Curran almost found a fourth late-on but flashed a shot over the bar. It mattered little in the end however as Cliftonville saw off their local rivals to move into second spot in the table.

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas, Lowe, Addis, Turner, Ives, Gallagher, Doherty, Hale (C Curran 73), Kearns, McDonagh (Gormley 84), R Curran.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, BJ Burns (Weir 86), Wilson, Lowry, Caddell, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Winchester, Heatley (McMurray 77), Robinson, Clarke.

REFEREE: Tony Clarke