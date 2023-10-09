NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville move into second after routing the Swifts

NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 5-0 Dungannon Swifts

Cliftonville moved back into second place in the Sports Direct Premiership table after thumping Dungannon Swifts 5-0 at Solitude on Saturday afternoon.

A double from lethal front-man Ben Wilson had the hosts in control at the interval and Wilson claimed the match ball early in the second half.

Joe Gormley lobbed home barely 60 seconds later, and substitute Sam Ashford got in on the act before the afternoon was out as Jim Magilton’s side climbed above Larne into second spot.

Magilton felt his side were slow out of the blocks but was delighted that they took the half time message on board and made things safe in the early stages of the second period.

“The first ten or fifteen minutes it was probably 50-50,” he reflected.

“We were a little bit slow out of the blocks and they missed a great chance. Once we scored, I thought we controlled the game and the flow and the tempo of the game. We created one or two more opportunities.

“In the second half we made the players aware that this group of players in Dungannon are resilient. They have come back and shown great resilience in other games, and we made them aware of that.

“We had to really attack the second half right from the first whistle and we did that. I’m delighted for Ben, delighted for Joe and obviously I’m over the moon for Sam Ashford to open his account here at Solitude.”

3⃣ Goals

3⃣ Points for @cliftonvillefc



Ben Wilson is your #SportsDirectPrem Player of the Week 🏆 pic.twitter.com/T8rXtlsTbg — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) October 9, 2023

The Reds boss made three changes from the team that started the midweek win over Institute in the Bet McLean Cup.

Chris Curran and Luke Kenny dropped to the bench, whilst Conor Pepper missed out through injury.

Chris Gallagher, Odhran Casey returned after their midweek rest and there was a first competitive start from youngster Shea Kearney in place of Pepper.

Dungannon Swifts looked more threatening in the opening stages at Solitude and had more possession without testing David Odumosu in the Reds goal.

The first half chance would fall to Cliftonville when Ronan Doherty dropped in a cross and Jonny Addis’ header was gathered easily by Niall Morgan.

Kealan Dillon unleashed a fierce drive that flashed over the crossbar in response and former midfielder Thomas Maguire almost broke the deadlock.

Maguire was slipped through by Tomas Galvin and his goal bound shot was deflected onto the crossbar via a last gasp block from Luke Turner.

The Swifts would rue their missed opportunities as Cliftonville forged ahead on the 25th minute.

Sean Stewart sent in a low cross which Ben Wilson dummied and let the ball arrive at the feet of Joe Gormley who was somehow denied by Niall Morgan. The danger was only partially cleared as Chris Gallagher swept the ball out wide to Rory Hale and his cross was nodded home by Ben Wilson for his 12th goal of the season and 10th in the league.

Luke Turner needed to be in the right place at the right time to cut out a dangerous Matthew Lusty cut back within 60 seconds, but the Swifts found themselves 2-0 down just after the half hour mark.

Ronan Doherty played one-two with Chris Gallagher and found Ben Wilson in the area, and the despite the striker failing to get his first time shot away, he would scuff home at the second time of asking and beat Morgan at his near post.

Things could have went from bad to worse for the visitors when Stewart threaded a pass through to Wilson whose low ball into the six-yard box was hacked clear by Dean Curry.

Odhran Casey did well to get a foot in and prevent Tomas Galvin from making any further progress at the other end as Wilson’s goals proved the difference at the break.

Cliftonville began the second period on the front foot with Rory Hale’s shot being deflected behind for a corner.

Ronan Doherty’s resulting set piece towards Gallagher was cut out at the expense of a throw in and from that the duo combine for Wilson to complete his hat-trick.

Wilson heads home

Doherty played the throw to Gallagher and took his return before clipping in a cross that Wilson nodded home to claim his first hat-trick for the club.

Within 60 seconds, the Reds had inflicted further damage and this time it was prolific goal scorer Joe Gormley that got in on the act, racing onto a through ball by Shea Kearney and having the composure to lift the ball over Niall Morgan into the net for his sixth league goal of the season.

Both sides began to empty their benches and Cliftonville’s fifth arrived through substitute Sam Ashford.

The Englishman made his comeback from injury and capped his return by scoring his first goal for the club.

It was a well worked move involving four different players in the build-up, Ronan Doherty playing a short pass to Luke Kenny to work a one-two with Chris Curran and Kenny’s cross was helped into Ashford’s path by Shea Kearney for a turn and shot into the net to complete the afternoon’s scoring.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Kearney, Casey, Addis, Turner, Stewart (Jordan 74’), Gallagher (Kenny 74’), Doherty, Rory Hale (Ashford 65’), Wilson (Berry 79’), Gormley (C Curran 79’).

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Morgan, McGee, Curry, Knowles (Whiteside 72’), Dillon, Scott, Glenny, Maguire (Moore 60’), Lusty (Devine 60’), Bigirimana (Alves 46’), Galvin (Gallagher 60’).

REFEREE: Tony Clarke