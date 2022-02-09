NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville narrow gap on leaders with Carrick win

Ronan Doherty found the net in Carrick Rangers for the second time in three days INPHO

NIFL Premiership

Carrick Rangers 2–3 Cliftonville

CLIFTONVILLE cut the gap on the ‘big two’ to four points as they edged out Carrick Rangers for the second time in three days with a 3-2 win at the Belfast Loughview Leisure Arena on Tuesday evening.

Ronan Doherty nudged his side ahead at the interval, but Carrick responded early in the second half through a Mark Surgenor header.

The Reds restored their lead through Doherty’s third goal against the Gers and Joe Gormley looked to seal all three points with little under a quarter of an hour remaining.

However, the hosts grabbed a second goal through Steven Gordon to set-up a nervy finish. It was one that the Reds would survive though to make it a double over Stuart King’s side and retain the pressure on Glentoran and Linfield at the league summit.

Reds’ boss Paddy McLaughlin was delighted to see his side emerge, but admitted he was disappointed with the goals they conceded from set-pieces.

“Five goals scored and to come out the right end of it, we’re delighted,” he reflected.

“We scored good goals ourselves and we were a wee bit disappointed with the goals that we conceded. It was a couple of cross balls into the box that we didn’t deal with and it’s not like us. We’re really good at that kind of stuff and especially at set-pieces.

“It’s something that we’ll work on and improve but we’re delighted to come out the right end of a five-goal thriller.

“The boys had to work extremely hard, it’s really difficult coming to the same ground within the space of a couple of days. But to do that and work as hard as we did and get another win, you’ve got to give the boys all the credit in the world.”

McLaughlin made one alteration from the weekend’s Irish Cup victory over their opponents as Paul O’Neill came in at the expense of Daniel Kearns.

The opening quarter saw very little action of any note as both sides struggled to find their rhythm.

Eventually the opener arrived on 19 minutes as Chris Gallagher played a cross field ball which was half cleared; Paul O’Neill got onto the loose ball and slipped in Ronan Doherty to slide a shot into the corner of the net past Aaron Hogg to make it 1-0 and score his second goal in East Antrim in the space of three days.

Carrick Rangers tried to respond through a Thomas Scully cross which was headed clear by Colin Coates.

Just after the half hour mark, the visitors had the chance to double their advantage when Jamie McDonagh latched onto a through ball ahead of Aaron Hogg and knocked the ball goalwards, but Mark Surgenor cleared ahead of Paul O’Neill at the expense of a corner.

The hosts only serious effort came a few minutes later after Matthew Carson switched the play to Kyle Cherry whose low shot was straight down the throat of Luke McNicholas.

Carrick began the second half on the front foot and were back on level terms on 52 minutes. Matthew Carson sent in a corner from the right and Mark Surgenor freed himself and headed past McNicholas to make it 1-1.

Joe Gormley scored what proved to be the decisive goal

Chris Gallagher shot over at the other end in response and on the hour-mark a further Carson corner dropped and caused danger, this time falling to Steven Gordon, but the danger failed to result in a goal on this occasion.

Paddy McLaughlin hoped to change things from the bench introducing captain Chris Curran and Joe Gormley and they regained the lead on 65 minutes.

Levi Ives’ corner from the left was cleared for another and on the second occasion Ives opted to go short, taking the return ball and his cross was headed home by Doherty at the back post despite the best efforts of Lloyd Anderson on the line.

With little under a quarter of an hour remaining it looked as though as points were safely returning to Solitude.

Ryan Curran saw his near-post shot blocked by Aaron Hogg, but Joe Gormley followed up and netted for the first time in the league since early November.

The Reds’ marksman was almost in for a second, but Mark Surgenor made a terrific tackle to stop Gormley in his tracks.

The pendulum swung slightly and Carrick set-up a grandstand finish with five minutes remaining Kyle Cherry’s corner from the left was headed home by Steven Gordon to make it 3-2.

Cherry almost got his side back on terms for a second time as he tried to lift the ball over Luke McNicholas, but the Reds' ’keeper was equal to his effort.

The hosts went all out in search of an equaliser and almost grabbed it two minutes into stoppage time, but Steven Gordon’s flick-on in the area evaded the danger at the back post and Paddy McLaughlin’s side hung on for a second victory in three days against the Gers.

CARRICK RANGERS: Hogg, Surgenor (Nixon 82), Gordon, Cushley, Cherry, Glendinning, Gibson, Carson, Scully, Tilney (Kelly 82), Anderson.

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas, McDermott (C Curran 63), Addis, Coates, Ives, Lowe, Doherty, Gallagher, McDonagh, R Curran, O’Neill (Gormley 63).

REFEREE: Tony Clarke