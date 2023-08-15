NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville on the road at Newry City

WITH three points on the board from their opening game of the season at the weekend, Cliftonville are bidding to make it two from two when they head to Newry City this evening (7.45pm).

Newry also banked their first win at the weekend with a 2-0 victory at Carrick Rangers having fallen to Loughgall in their opener, so will have a spring on their step for the arrival of the North Belfast outfit.

But so too will the Reds who impressed in the victory over Glenavon and manager, Jim Magilton, ids woeful there is more to come from his side.

“We’re pleased with how we started the season, but we know it’s only one game and there were things within it that we know we can improve on,” he said.

“There are areas we can be better in and we will be better in, and I know the players feel the same because they’re the ones that set the standards among themselves. It’s always good to get the first game out of the way, especially if you win it, because you take the confidence from that with you into the next game and hope you can use it to build another performance.

“We know Newry’s going to be a tough one, especially because they’ll also be coming into it off the back of a really good win on Saturday.

"Both teams will be buoyed by good wins at the weekend, so we know we’re facing a team in confident mood. The way we played against Glenavon, particularly in the first half, is something for us to build upon and improve because we know there were parts of the match where we could have been punished. Having worked with the players for a couple of months, I know they can be more ruthless and that’s one of the things we’ll be looking for.”

Debutant Sean Stewart caught the eye with a goal against the Lurgan Blues and the Reds boss was also pleased with the contribution of midfielder Ronan Doherty, who twice assisted Joe Gormley at the weekend.

A bumper night of midweek action 🍿#SportsDirectPrem pic.twitter.com/Kckg1TLNfC — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) August 15, 2023

“He [Sean] has got that in his locker,” Magilton insists.

“I’ve known him a long time and he has that athleticism and he’s certainly got quality. He gives us great width and there is more to come from him too. We’re still working on his fitness in games, as it is with Ben. We go into tonight’s game on the back of a win and we’re all pretty pleased with that.

“I’ve watched Ronan and been a big fan from afar. Over eight years, I remember seeing him play at Institute and I thought 'who is this boy?' I’m delighted with him and again he was a little bit sloppy towards the end. We’ll go into the Newry game buoyed by the win. We are and will be better with the ball.”

Magilton is also confident that Joe Gormley and Ben Wilson can form a lethal partnership up top and insists their record scorer can act as a mentor for former Brighton youngster Wilson.

“He [Joe Gormley] is one of the greatest strikers that this league has ever produced, and I have great belief in him,” Magilton insists.

“It is a fantastic finish, absolutely wonderful for both and you would back him every time in those situations. I’m so pleased for him; it will give him confidence and we’ve just got to get Ben on the scoresheet, and we will be up and running.

“Joe has got fantastic experience and he talks to him all the time. He is going to be a fantastic mentor for him, and Ben couldn’t have a better partner than Joe. They’ll bounce of each other and hopefully we will reap the rewards.”