NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville ready for big occasion against Linfield

Linfield have held the upper hand in meetings between the teams this year including the Co. Antrim Shield semi-final they won on penalties INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE manager Paddy McLaughlin insists that all matches against Linfield are big occasions for Cliftonville and the fans.

Linfield make the trip across the city to Solitude this evening (7.45pm kick-off) looking to stretch their advantage over the Reds in the title race.

David Healy’s side are unbeaten in the three corresponding fixtures this season with victory in their last league meeting and a semi-final victory via penalties in the County Antrim Shield last month.

McLaughlin is happy that his side had an extra day’s recovery ahead of the clash and feels they have earned it after their work-rate and performances in recent games.

“All games against Linfield are big occasions for the club and for the supporters,” he insists.

“They are top dogs in the division and everybody is out to beat them because they’re obviously the reining champions of the league - we’ll be no different.

“It’s a big game for us – the extra day recovery and playing on the Friday night is obviously going to be a bonus.

“We’re delighted we could sit back and enjoy the Saturday off. It was well earned and we sat back and watched how the other matches went.

“We’ll get back to work on Monday night and get ready for another tough game against Linfield.

“Even on Monday night (against Glentoran) their work-rate and performance was excellent so fair play to our boys. People might drop their heads outside of the changing room when things don’t go our way, but they showed against Larne that we definitely don’t drop our heads here.

“We’re taking each game as it comes and emptying the tank on the pitch and more times than enough the quality always shines through. It proved on Friday and we’re looking forward to Tuesday night.”

🆚 @OfficialBlues

🏆 Danske Bank Premiership

📌 Solitude

🕢 7.45pm

💷 Cash turnstiles (£12/ £8)

🎥 BBC Sport NI and iPlayer pic.twitter.com/erYKL6yVDv — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) January 25, 2022

The Solitude side go into the game off the back of a morale-boosting victory away to Larne and McLaughlin was full of praise for match winner Ryan Curran who put his body on the line to nod home the winner at the expense of a collision with Larne goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson.

“Currany put his head in where he knew there was a good chance he was going to be hurt,” McLaughlin recalled.

“He got clattered by the ’keeper, but it was worth it in the end because he scores the winning goal from it. We played him more through the middle because we know that’s his best position.

“He’s that good and that athletic that he could play in a number of positions for us, but we wanted to get him through the middle and we were lucky that it paid off with him getting the goal.

“Fair play to him for his bravery, he’s prepared to get hurt for the team. They’re all prepared to get hurt for their team and it just goes to show how much it meant to him and the team to get a result after putting their bodies on the line for us.”

McLaughlin is adamant there was no doom and gloom in the dressing room after the back-to-back league defeats in the build-up to the Larne clash and says they have been more than satisfied with recent performances against their title challengers.

“We can’t control people’s emotions in the outside world,” he insists.

“We only control what we do ourselves and there was definitely no doom and gloom about us. We were definitely on a high coming off the performance against Glentoran. Obviously, we were disappointed with the result, but there is more than the result.

“We analyse more than the result and anybody that watched the game will be full of praise for our boys. We don’t want to be going off and getting a pat on the back for the performance and losing the game.

“The important thing is to win but we were definitely coming off full of confidence, knowing that we went toe-to-toe with another title contender. We were more than a match for them right throughout the match and definitely deserved at least a draw.

This evening's game looks set to come too early for Rory Hale

“On the back of that performance there was no doom and gloom. The boys couldn’t wait to get started and get back on the horse. It’s paid off, their confidence is high, they’re playing well, they’re working hard, and they’ve gone and earned a brilliant three-points (against Larne).”

Rory Hale completed the pre-match warm-up with his team-mates on Friday evening, but McLaughlin downplayed his chances of a return from a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury on Tuesday night and is cautious of a further set-back for his midfielder.

“We have to be careful with him,” he admits.

“He has obviously came back and played brilliantly against Glenavon and then the next game probably came too quick for him and there was a wee tweak in the hamstring again. We’ve got to be careful with him and Tuesday might be a bit 50-50.

“If we need to force him to play, I’m sure he would. He wants to be available but we’ve to keep an eye and be careful with him because we can’t afford to lose him again. It’s the same with Cricky (Gallagher) and Olly (Ronan Doherty) in the middle of the park.

“Anybody coming back from a long-term injury, we’ve got to be careful with them because we haven’t got the biggest squad, but we’re full of quality and we’ve got to keep them fit and available as often as we can so we can’t be taking no chances with anybody. We’ll see what happens come Tuesday.”