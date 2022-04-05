NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville travel much-improved Ports

Paddy McLaughlin insists his players will have parked Friday's Irish Cup disappointment as they get ready to face Portadown in a crunch league game this evening INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE boss Paddy McLaughlin believes that Portadown have done brilliantly since caretaker manager Paul Doolin has arrived at the club and is expecting them to provide a tough test when his side visit Shamrock Park this evening (7.45pm kick-off).

The Reds travel to Mid-Ulster to take on the Ports, hoping to move back to within a point of Linfield ahead of the top of the table clash at the weekend.

But McLaughlin isn’t expecting an easy ride and is relishing the encounter after Friday evening's disappointing Irish Cup semi-final defeat to Crusaders.

“They’ve done brilliantly since ‘Dooler’ (Paul Doolin) has went in there. Over the last couple of weeks they’ve picked up some big points, especially at home,” he noted.

“They’re a tough side to crack and we don’t expect anything other than a tough game.

“All Irish League games are the same, there’s never really much between any team. Look at Linfield against Warrenpoint, it looked as though they were going to drop points and then they scored late on.

“I’m sure they will tell you the same. It was a very difficult game for them, we don’t expect anything different.

“It will be tough against every team and it will be a tough game against Portadown. We want to get the match on as soon as possible because you want to get back onto the pitch after a defeat and that’s the aim now - get back at it on Tuesday night.”

🆚 @Portadownfc

🏆 Danske Bank Premiership

📌 Shamrock Park

🕢 7.45pm

🎟 Ticket only (Online sales) pic.twitter.com/cbnem0tXIZ — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) April 5, 2022

McLaughlin revealed the feeling of disappointment was shared by the players and management in the aftermath of their semi-final defeat, but insists it is now forgotten about as they switch their focus to chasing down Linfield and holding off Glentoran in the battle for the Gibson Cup.

“We spoke to the boys after the game very briefly and they are disappointed with the result,” he revealed after Friday’s defeat.

“We were hoping to get the club to the final and get the fans another big day out, but it wasn’t meant to be. That’s where it ends.

“We’ve got so much to play for still; we’ve a big game on Tuesday night and five games in the split from next week on.

“There’s so much to play for and so many big games and I told the boys to feel sorry for themselves tonight (Friday). They’ll wake up in the morning and it’s a new day and we’ll focus on Tuesday night.

“If we have to move on without one or two and they let the disappointment get the better of them, we’ll move on without them, but I don’t expect so. The boys are disappointed now. They’ll be angry and frustrated but come Tuesday they’ll be raring to go.

“We’ve got a massive game now on Tuesday night and to be part of the run-in and part of the title challenge at this stage of the season is a fantastic achievement from the players, but we’ve got to lift ourselves up, which I’m sure they will.”