NIFL Premiership: Crusaders host Cliftonville as the St Stephen’s Day derby returns

Ex-Crusaders’ player Colin Coates celebrates scoring for Cliftonville against his former club last season and Reds’ boss Paddy McLaughlin has praised the veteran defender’s performances INPHO

IT’S the first St Stephen’s Day North Belfast derby in three years as second place Cliftonville make the short trip to Seaview (3pm) to face a Crusaders side six points behind in the table.

Back-to-back wins over Portadown and Glentoran have pushed the Solitude outfit to within two points of leaders Larne in what is turning into an exciting title race.

The Covid pandemic put paid to the St Stephen’s Day games over the past two seasons, but it remains a big fixture in the calendar and in 2019, it a Conor McMenamin strike won the game for the Reds.

Their manager, Paddy McLaughlin still has fond memories of the festive win on the Shore Road and is hoping for a repeat on Monday afternoon.

“We’re going to look forward to it and we’re going to enjoy it if we get the same outcome from that evening,” he said.

“Although it was a couple of years back now, but it was a brilliant performance from us. I think we went behind in the game and then came back and the fans that night were incredible.

“They made some noise right throughout the game and they were there in their force.

“Hopefully the ticket allocation is sold out, it would be brilliant for the players because they thrive off that kind of stuff when they hear the Red Army are going to be there in force yet again.

“I’m sure that they will make it as intimidating an atmosphere as they can for Crusaders, even though it’s in their own ground.

“We look forward to it and hopefully we can repay them with another performance like tonight and hopefully another result like tonight.”

🎟 Do you know anyone who missed out on being part of the Red Army at the North Belfast Derby?



A small number of tickets will be available from the Social Club tomorrow night, when cash sales only will apply.



➡️ https://t.co/OTRpHXhL4J pic.twitter.com/6oOrkYef0H — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) December 22, 2022

Although Cliftonville enjoyed that 1-0 win over Glentoran on Tuesday, Crusaders have been pout of action since a 2-0 defeat on December 9 due to freezing conditions playing havoc with the sporting schedule.

It has allowed Cliftonville to catch up on games in hand with most teams and put them in a good position, but nothing is being taken for granted at the midway point of the season.

“We’re sitting second and it’s brilliant, but it’s not something that we’re focused too much on,” McLaughlin insists.

“We’re just trying to get as many points on the board as we can. We’ve always said that the positions will chop and change throughout the season, which has been the case.

“It’s important that we try to stay with the chasing pack for as long as we can. So far, we’ve done a brilliant job at that.”

McLaughlin is hoping that Ronan Doherty will be able to recover from a chest infection in time for Monday’s encounter and also expects Ronan Hale to recover after requiring stitches in his foot.

“It is the cold and flu season, and people are picking it up everywhere and in every walk of life,” McLaughlin acknowledged.

“Unfortunately, Ronan picked up a heavy chest infection within the last 24 hours. Rather than bring him up and maybe he didn’t play anywhere near 100 per cent and then passing it onto some of his team-mates, we left him at home. Hopefully, he is good to go in the next few days, but it’s important he looks after himself.

“Ronan (Hale) picked up a couple of stitches in a foot injury that he got early in the game and hopefully that won’t be too bad.

“There are a few sore bodies in there because that is their second game in the space of three or four days. They’ll rest and recover now and be ready to go come St Stephen’s Day.”

Tickets for home supporters on Boxing Day are now SOLD OUT. Thank you for getting behind your team 🔴⚫️#bestsupportersinthecountry @CrusadersFC @cliftonvillefc @OfficialNIFL pic.twitter.com/d7J5TjnA3j — Crusaders FC (@CrusadersFC) December 21, 2022

Youngster Sean Moore has caught the eye in their recent wins, starting both games.

However, McLaughlin insists the 17-year-old isn’t the finished product and doesn’t want too much pressure on him too soon.

“Sean is an exciting player and one that we have to look after and protect,” he warned.

“He’s got a lot to learn and a long way to go before he is the finished article, so far I think the fans see how exciting and how good he can be and how good he is at the minute. He’s still a long way to go and he is still working hard on his game.

“He is quiet by nature, but he turns a completely different person and comes alive on the pitch.

“He is showing great maturity for his years, he is only 17 and it’s a couple of assists that he has got and a couple of times he has got in great positions and worked it all himself.

“He’s got brilliant potential, but like I say, he’s got a lot to learn and a lot of work to do. He’s in the right changing room with those boys because them boys always look after him and protect him. It’s important that we don’t expect too much of him too soon because he is a young boy.”

Former Crusaders captain Colin Coates is another who has featured of late, and McLaughlin was full of praise for his attitude and work-rate despite not featuring too much over the previous few months.

“Coatsey is Coatesy - he’s one of the top centre-half’s in the country,” McLaughlin believes.

“He has proved that over the last two games, he hasn’t played as many games as he probably would have wanted up until Saturday, then he comes in on Saturday and was superb for us and plays tonight again and was superb for us.

“That’s the kind of players, they are very few and far between and they don’t huff or sulk whenever you call upon them. He goes and puts in man-of-the-match performances straight away.

“We are very lucky to have him and I’m sure he play a huge part and a key role for the team over the course of the season.”