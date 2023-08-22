NIFL Premiership: Early pacesetters meet at Windsor Park

Cliftonville have been in fine form a both ends of the pitch in their opening games of the season INPHO

TWO of the early pacesetters in the Sports Direct Premiership meet this evening at Windsor Park (7.45pm kick-off) and the respective sides' winning starts to the season are on the line as Linfield host Cliftonville.

Both sides have won their opening three encounters and visitors Cliftonville cross the city top of the table courtesy of their superior goal difference, which has seen them score 10 without conceding thus far.

David Healy’s side will be hoping that a victory will see them occupy top spot at the end of the evening as they aim to wrestle the Gibson Cup back from last season’s champions, Larne.

Reds boss Jim Magilton acknowledges that Linfield have been the standard-bearers of the league but has encouraged his players to be brave and clinical this evening.

“They [Linfield] have been the standard-bearers and they have been fantastic under David and Ross,” Magilton said.

“We’ve got to stand up to that and show courage, which we have done. We’ve got to be brave, got to create opportunities, and if we do, we’ve got to be clinical. Then we’ve got to understand their strengths.

“They are a really good side, they showed real character and resilience against Ballymena - both teams did in horrendous conditions. Again, that speaks volumes for them.

“Our job is to make sure we are ready, and we will be. Hopefully we will present ourselves.”

Magilton insists that nobody at Solitude is getting carried away with their start to the campaign and sees the trip to Windsor as an opportunity to go and showcase themselves.

“They know we are in a process here,” he added.

“Nobody is getting carried away. We talk about managing our performance levels. On Saturday we were good and there are loads of improvements still to go. We go to Linfield, which is a fantastic opportunity for us to go and showcase.

“We know we are up against it in terms of what they have achieved over the last few years, but Cliftonville have done that and shown that we are a match for anybody in the league. I just want us to go and present ourselves and show courage.”

The Reds haven’t conceded a goal since their opening pre-season friendly against Portadown and Magilton puts that down to his players implementing the messages from the coaching staff.

“Again, that’s a collective effort,” he insists.

“We talk about intensity with the ball and without the ball and they’ve shown that through pre-season and taken it on board. It’s very difficult sometimes when you’re a manager and coaching staff, that you can talk about this, but at the end of the day, the people that implement this are the players.

“The players deserve huge credit for what they’ve done and what they continue to do. Nothing is going to change for us, it will be the same consistent messages. We’re getting the benefits of it, and I think we managed the game better on Saturday.”

Rory Hale has played a key role since replacing Joe Gormley a quarter of an hour into their second game of the campaign against Newry City, bagging two goals and claiming three assists.

Magilton credited the midfielder’s many attributes and says he will do everything he can to tie the 26-year-old down to a new contract, with his current deal expiring in the summer.

“His versatility is one of his great strengths, sometimes it can be a negative because you can be shipped here, there and everywhere,” Magilton reflected.

“He has huge energy and huge impact. Not only does he possess that, but he also possesses the quality when he gets into the final third, which is huge.

“The goals he scores, and the assists really sums him up. It has done since he has walked in through the door. He is an exceptional player in my opinion. We’ll be doing everything we can to keep him.”