NIFL Premiership: Faltering Cliftonville host in-form Glentoran

CLIFTONVILLE will hope to get their title aspirations back on track when in form Glentoran visit Solitude on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).

Defeats to Larne and Linfield in successive weekends has saw the Reds fall behind leaders Larne in the chase for the league title.

Since Mick McDermott’s departure from Glentoran, the East Belfast outfit have won six of their seven league encounters and could overtake the Reds if they win their games in hand.

Ahead of the visit, Cliftonville assistant manager Declan O’Hara admits that his side were disappointed in the aftermath of their recent set-back at Inver Park but is adamant that their focus must now switch for another massive encounter.

“Our boys were disappointed, but we can’t be too disappointed we have to be ready for Saturday,” O’Hara stressed.

“Solitude on Saturday for Glentoran is going to be massive. It’s where we want to be, we want to be in these games. It was a full house against Larne and it will be a full house on Saturday and that’s the games we look forward to.

“We’ll get back to work this week and we’ll assess things to see where we went wrong at the weekend. We’ll watch videos and we’ll do our homework. All focus has to be on Glentoran on Saturday.”

O’Hara isn’t ready to throw in the towel despite their recent defeats and insists the Solitude outfit are up for the fight.

“There’s a long way to go,” he insists.

“There’s nine games to go and 27 points to play for. We all know that this league is crazy at the minute. Anybody can win it and we’re delighted to be where we are, but we aren’t finished yet.

“We want to challenge and go to the last day like we did last year. That’s what we’re in the game for, we’re not here just to make up the numbers. We’re here to push ourselves as much as we can and as a club we’re here for the fight, we’re not going away.”

The Reds could be without as many as four players for Saturday’s clash.

Levi Ives and Rory Hale missed the weekend defeat at Inver Park, whilst Sean Moore departed with an injury and left on crutches.

Jamie McDonagh will sit out the game with a ban, having picked up a second yellow card when he went down under the challenge of Aaron Donnelly and referee Raymond Crangle deemed that the attacker went down a little easily.

O’Hara admitted to being frustrated at going down to 10 men and was reluctant to criticise the referee for the decision.

“It’s frustrating for us as a club and a team, going down to 10 men,” O’Hara admitted.

“That’s football and the referees make these decisions and that’s why they’re getting paid - to make these decisions.

“I’m not here to comment on the referee, because it is a difficult enough job as it is. We’re just frustrated that we’ve lost a player in a big game. He’ll miss Saturday against Glentoran.”