NIFL Premiership: Linfield edge out Cliftonville in nervy Windsor encounter

Matthew Clarke celebrates as Kris Lowe turned the ball into his own net at Windsor Park on Saturday INPHO

NIFL Premiership

Linfield 1–0 Cliftonville

KRIS Lowe’s own goal before the hour mark ensured that Linfield moved to within a point of joint-leaders Cliftonville with a 1-0 win at Windsor Park on Saturday afternoon.

After a scoreless opening period, the Blues began the second half with more menace and the winner came when Lowe’s attempted clearance carried the ball over the line from a magnificent Kirk Millar cross.

Cliftonville thought they had salvaged a late point, but the offside flag denied Joe Gormley a late equaliser.

Reds’ boss Paddy McLaughlin admits he challenged his players to take the game to Linfield in the second half and despite falling to defeat, was pleased with what he saw in terms of taking the game to the Champions.

“The first half was there for all to see. It was cagey enough and both sides didn’t want to lose the game,” McLaughlin reflected.

“We tried to encourage the players at half time, that if they want to continue to challenge at the top end, you’ve got to be brave and you’ve got to come to Windsor Park and go for goal and go for the win.

“I thought we did that in the second half, we created so many chances. Ronan has had a good shot saved by Johns at the front post and one that cannoned off the post and Joe has had one hooked over that was put to him too high up in the air.

“Fair play to the players, I thought they deserved a lot of credit. They took it to Linfield in the second half, especially when we went behind. It was one of them days that no matter how hard we huffed and how hard we puffed, we just couldn’t break them down.”

McLaughlin made one change from their Irish Cup shoot-out victory over Coleraine as he opted to start David Parkhouse in attack, as Joe Gormley dropped to the bench.

Cliftonville tried to carve out a few early half chances with Ronan Hale letting fly with a speculative effort that drifted wide. Hale and his older brother Rory then sent in crosses: Ronan’s was cleared by Sam Roscoe-Byrne and Rory’s over-hit cross sailed over the bar.

The first chance fell to the hosts on 17 minutes when Kirk Millar’s cross dropped to Chris McKee, but his shot could only find the side netting.

They went closer after the half-hour mark when McKee released captain Jamie Mulgrew. He beat Jonny Addis and cut the ball back for Kyle Lafferty, though the former Kilmarnock striker’s side-footed effort was over the bar.

On the stroke of half-time, Cliftonville almost hit the front. Levi Ives surged forward and played a one-two with Ronan Hale, the return pass released him on goal, but Chris Johns made a great stop at his near post to ensure the sides went in scoreless at the interval.

Levi Ives again called Chris Johns into action after the restart. However, his effort was straight down the throat of the Blues’ ’keeper.

Linfield then demonstrated their aerial threat as Kirk Millar sent in a pinpoint cross that Joel Cooper headed over. Chris Shields then launched a high free kick that Sam Roscoe-Byrne glanced wide.

The breakthrough arrived a minute before the hour-mark at Windsor Park and fell to the champions.

Chris McKee sent a neat ball down the right channel that Kirk Millar raced onto and he supplied a low cross that Kris Lowe turned into his own goal with Matthew Clarke breathing down his neck.

David Healy’s side should have doubled their lead when Matthew Clarke dropped a corner onto the head of McKee and Rory Hale cleared off the line.

Another gilt-edged opportunity fell to Chris McKee on 70 minutes, but he scooped over the bar from Matthew Clarke’s cross.

Jonny Addis challenges Kyle Lafferty

Cliftonville piled on the late pressure and the Reds thought they had salvaged a point two minutes from time.

Jamie McDonagh swung in a corner that was half cleared, Ronan Hale tried his luck with a left-footed snapshot that struck the post and the offside flag was raised before Joe Gormley had stabbed the loose ball past Johns.

Ronan Hale then had a late opportunity, though Chris Johns got down to turn his effort past the post for a corner, which came to nothing.

Thereafter, Linfield saw out the remaining minutes to inflict the Reds’ first defeat of 2023 and move to within a point of the joint leaders.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe- Byrne, Newberry, Millar (Pepper 86’), Cooper, M Clarke, Shields, McKee (McClean 83’), Finlayson, Mulgrew, Lafferty (Devine 83’).

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Lowe, Coates, Addis, Ives (Traynor 77’), Gallagher (C Curran 77’), Rory Hale (Gormley 64’), Doherty, Moore (McDonagh 64’), Ronan Hale, Parkhouse.

REFEREE: Ian McNabb