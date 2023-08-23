NIFL Premiership: Linfield go top as Reds suffer first defeat of the season

NIFL Premiership



Linfield 2–1 Cliftonville



Linfield claimed top spot in the Sports Direct Premiership with 2-1 win over Cliftonville in the top of the table clash at Windsor Park on Tuesday evening.



Chris McKee gave the Blues the lead with a deflected strike before the break. It was an advantage they would hold until 10 minutes from the end when Luke Turner scrambled home from Daniel Finlayson’s attempted clearance to haul the Reds level.



However, just two minutes later Joel Cooper’s downward header snuck low into the corner of the net to give his side all three points and maintain their unbeaten start to the season, ending Cliftonville’s unbeaten start in the process.



Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton was pleased that his side were able to go toe-to-toe with last year’s runners-up and rued switching off in vital moments.



“Overall, I’m pleased because we went toe-to-toe with a very good side,” Magilton reflected.



“For parts, I thought we extremely good, we probably lacked a cutting edge at times, which we have shown in previous games, but we were playing against a very good side. I thought we gave a really good account of ourselves. Switched off in really important moments.



“Those minutes before half time were vital and then obviously after you score a goal, we worked so hard to get back into the game and to concede a goal like that was so poor, but lessons learnt.”

Magilton named an unchanged side for the second game in succession with Joe Gormley unable to shake off a foot injury that has kept him out since their win over Newry last Tuesday evening.



Linfield almost capitalised on an early error when Nathan Gartside’s scuffed clearance was intercepted by Blues captain Jamie Mulgrew. He bore down on goal, but Gartside atoned for his mistake and turned the ball behind for a corner that came to nothing.



At the other end, Chris Gallagher whipped in a corner that Jonny Addis met, though he glanced the header wide of the target.



Kirk Millar received a ball into feet and curled a shot high and wide of the far post from the edge of the box.



The Blues' best opportunity came when Kyle McClean’s shot from the edge of the box was blocked and deflected behind for a corner, the resulting set piece found Chris Shields in the box and his low effort may have struck the hand of Odhran Casey but referee Tim Marshall waved away subsequent appeals for a penalty.



At the other end, Ben Wilson let the ball run for Ronan Doherty whose shot hit the arm of Matthew Clarke, but again Marshall wasn’t interested in any shouts for a penalty.



Five minutes before the break, Chris Johns' rushed clearance was seized upon by Ronan Doherty. He slipped the pass to Rory Hale who lifted the ball towards the empty net and despite Johns slipping the Blues' goalkeeper did enough to turn the ball over.



The deadlock was broken on the stroke of half time when Joel Cooper pinched the ball from Rory Hale and weaved his way forward before slipping the ball into the feet of Chris McKee whose shot was deflected to the net to give his side the lead at the break.



Linfield almost doubled their lead a few minutes after the restart when Kirk Millar’s deflected shot fell to Joel Cooper whose follow-up was blocked behind for a corner.



The resulting set-piece fell to Millar, but his header was blocked on the line by Nathan Gartside. Joel Cooper then lined up a snapshot that Gartside was equal to before the hour mark.



With a quarter of an hour remaining another two chances went abegging for David Healy’s side.

Chris McKee opens the scoring

Joel Cooper’s corner was met by Daniel Finlayson whose header was acrobatically pushed out from underneath the bar by Gartside with Odhran Casey reacting quickest to ensure that the follow-up from was headed off the line.



Cliftonville had plenty of possession in the second period without seriously testing Chris Johns, but that changed with 10 minutes remaining.



Ronan Doherty smartly peeled away from a congested penalty area to take a short corner from Chris Gallagher. Doherty’s low cross was blocked by Finlayson and Luke Turner poked the ball over the line for his second goal of the season to draw the sides level.



Although parity was only restored for two minutes as Linfield restored their lead. Matthew Clarke clipped a ball across the area from the by-line and Joel Cooper’s downward header bounced over the dive of Luke Turner and low into the bottom corner to give Healy’s side the lead once again.

Luke Turner scored Cliftonville's equaliser



Cliftonville were unable to muster a second equaliser and Chris Shields should have wrapped things up deep into eight added minutes.



Shields robbed Odhran Casey on the edge of the box and went for goal himself, but Gartside was equal to the former Dundalk midfielder’s effort.



In the end the Blues saw the game out to continue their unbeaten start to the season at the Reds' expense.



LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Shields, Scott, Millar, McClean, Cooper, Hall, Clarke, McKee (McBrien 85’), Mulgrew (Archer 86’).



CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Lowe, Addis, Robinson (Berry 89’), Turner, Stewart, Doherty (Pepper 89’), Casey, Gallagher, Rory Hale, Wilson.



REFEREE: Tim Marshall

In Tuesday's other game, Crusaders romped to a 9-0 win over Carrick Rangers at Seaview.

Paul Heatley opened the scoring on 11 minutes, but Ben Kennedy would add a further four to make it 5-0 at the break as Carrick had been reduced to 10 players with Kyle Cherry sent off.

There would be no let-up in the second half from Stephen Baxter's men as Philip Lowry, Billy Joe Burns, Jimmy Callacher and James Teelan were all on target to seal a huge win.