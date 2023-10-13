NIFL Premiership: Magilton expecting difficult Lurgan Blues assignment

Jim Magilton has hailed the work-rate of Joe Gormley who was amongst the goals at the weekend INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton believes that new Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell is an outstanding coach who will have the Lurgan Blues ready to take on his side on Friday evening.

The Reds make the trip to Mourneview Park (7.45pm kick-off) hoping to make it successive wins against the Mid-Ulster outfit this campaign.

Former Warrenpoint boss McDonnell has suffered back-to-back league defeats to Larne and Coleraine since occupying the hot seat at Mourneview.

Magilton previously worked with the 31-year-old at Dundalk and is aware of the qualities he will bring to the Lurgan Blues but insists that the Solitude side will be ready for another difficult battle.

“I have so much time for him,” he said.

“I think he is an outstanding coach and he’ll have Glenavon ready.

“Again, we will prepare in the right fashion again. We will look at their strengths and weaknesses and try and win the game. It is relentless this league. If we are not ready and not prepared, then we could be in for a very difficult night. Certainly, we’ll be ready for the game.”

Magilton was keen to offer words of sympathy to on-loan Glenavon midfielder Jamie McDonagh. McDonagh sustained an injury in his side’s League Cup victory over Dergview and is expected to be out long-term.

“He is going to be out for a while and our sympathies go with him,” acknowledged Magilton.

“It is a terrible thing that has happened to him. The lads have all sent cards and well wishes as we all have as a football club. The quicker that he gets back onto the pitch, the better.”

𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗥 🔢



1️⃣2⃣ goals in 1️⃣1⃣ games



Ben Wilson leads the scoring charts in the #SportsDirectPrem 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RXINFCfStn — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) October 10, 2023

On the back of their fifth league game unbeaten with a 5-0 win over Dungannon Swifts at the weekend, Magilton was keen to praise his side’s physicality and mentality, adding that this is largely down to enhanced options in his squad.

“You don’t have to have the physical stature,” insists the Reds boss.

“Our defenders are big physical guys, and we talk about the nearest man to the ball.

“Joe, I think in our third goal against Coleraine, he tackles back and goes after Lyndon Kane and wins the ball back. That is just a mentality. The mental aspect of that is that once we haven’t got the ball, we all become defenders.

“We’ve spoken about that since pre-season, I think I’ve been pretty consistent on that. The moment we don’t have the ball we’re all defenders, and when we have the ball, we come alive.

“Obviously, we carry a threat and that is great. We carry a threat because we’re getting bodies back and obviously that helps because we are getting more options coming off the bench for us.”

Ben Wilson continued his fine run of form with a hat-trick against the Swifts bringing his goal tally to 14 for the season in all competitions.

The former Brighton U21 striker signed a one-year deal in the summer and was recently named NIFWA player of the month for September.

🎟 Have you got your ticket for Friday night yet?



➡️ https://t.co/7t68AC749C pic.twitter.com/DZ6JCAZmK0 — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) October 10, 2023

Magilton admits that the club are hoping to tie the marksman down to a new deal but doesn’t know how easy it will be.

“I don’t know how hard it is going to be, if Real Madrid come in, we may look at an option,” joked Magilton.

“I don’t know how hard it is going to be, all I do know is that we have given Ben a platform to go and play.

“He has taken it and we are absolutely delighted for him obviously. He is a very popular guy, and he has worked his socks off to get himself back into this shape and back into this goal scoring frame of mind.

“I’ve known him a long time and I always knew he had the attributes and quality to score goals. It was a question of how quickly he could hit the ground running. He is fantastic lad and a clinical finisher. We’re chuffed to bits.

“The less we say about him, from our point of view, we want to keep him as he has done great.”