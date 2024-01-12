NIFL Premiership: Magilton expecting managerial bounce as Reds head to Newry

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton is expecting a managerial bounce from Newry City when they travel to face the league’s basement club at the weekend.

The Reds make their second trip to the Newry Showgrounds on Saturday (3pm kick-off) looking to make it three wins from three against the Mourne outfit.

After the departure of Gary Boyle at the turn of the year, ex-Warrenpoint Town and former Cliftonville boss Barry Gray was appointed as the man that Newry hope will steer them away from the drop.

Gray tasted victory over Ballinamallard United in the Irish Cup at the weekend and although Magilton expects that Newry will be fully up the challenge ahead, he insists that his side are just as eager for Saturday’s clash.

“There always is a managerial bounce and there should be, because if there isn’t then you are in big trouble,” Magilton said.

“I expect the managerial bounce and being an ex-manager here and a very good manager here, he’ll be up for it, and we will too. For every game, we prepare in exactly the same manner and train exactly the same way and we’ll be ready for it. It is going to be a difficult game, but it is important that we impose our personality and character on the game.”

The Reds go into the game unbeaten in two months since their League Cup reversal at the hands of Dungannon Swifts and Magilton hopes that they can carry that momentum forward.

“It builds momentum and that is the key word,” he insists.

“Momentum in football, momentum in players and confidence in players is huge and sometimes it can be an unstoppable force. We’re building on the confidence of the players. We’re making them believe.

“At the end of the day, we talk an unbelievably good game, but they have to step over the white line and deliver it. They have done and we want to give them even more confidence to go and express themselves and at this point of the season we’re absolutely delighted.”

✍️ Cliftonville Football Club are very pleased to announce the signing of midfielder Ben Wylie.



➡️ https://t.co/rrrzKFag4b pic.twitter.com/29XTZvOVip — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) January 9, 2024

Magilton hailed Ronan Hale’s special goal that sent them on their way to Irish Cup victory at Coleraine on Friday evening, despite acknowledging his side weren’t at their best.

“It felt like it needed something special,” said Magilton.

“We were sloppy at times, and we gave the ball away cheap. We couldn’t get a rhythm and momentum and that is down to how Coleraine played as well, so credit to them. We’ve played three times now and they’ve been tough games."

Magilton revealed that the club have managed to add former Celtic midfielder Ben Wylie to his squad and is hopeful for doing more business in the weeks ahead, whilst also addressing Chris Gallagher’s late drop out from the team amid speculation a January move to Larne is done.

“We are looking to do business,” Magilton confirmed.

“We’ve secured Ben Wylie. He is coming into the club and he will add quality to the group. If somebody else comes into the radar, we will sit down and speak to them and try to increase the quality again and competition in the group.

“Chris [Gallagher] has been nursing a groin injury all year. He’s managed it and it has come to that time now in January where he was out there and had a go and felt that it wasn’t enough to do it and so he had to sit out.

“Sean Stewart did the same thing and we had to pull Sean and Reece Jordan came in.”

