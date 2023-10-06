NIFL Premiership: Magilton warns Swifts will be no simple task

Shea Kearney could make his debut on Saturday due to injury to Conor Pepper INPHO

JIM MAGILTON acknowledges that Saturday’s clash with Dungannon Swifts is a massive game and has called on his side to sharpen up and maintain their levels.

The Swifts travel to Solitude (3pm kick-off) looking to make it three wins on the bounce over the Reds following their Irish Cup and league win in North Belfast back in March.

Under the stewardship of Dean Shiels at the time, their victories effectively took the wind out of Cliftonville’s sails and Magilton is hoping that lightning doesn’t strike for a third time when the Tyrone outfit visit at the weekend.

“It’s a big game, it really is a big game,” Magilton insists.

“We have to sharpen up and maintain our levels. We know at times that we can be very expansive, and that’s the way we want to play, but we can be expansive with always keeping the back door shut.

“We have been a little bit loose since probably Coleraine, where we didn’t offer up an awful of chances, so we have to get back to that.

“The Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday (schedule) can be exhausting. We didn’t make many changes tonight and that can be mentality fatiguing, there is no question about that.

“My first experiences in this league is it is relentless and we have to be prepared for every game.

“The moment that you take your foot off the gas, as tonight demonstrates, you can potentially lose the game. We’ve got to get back to really strong basics again.”

Magilton is adamant that his focus remains on a game-to-game basis, rather than target revenge missions as has been suggested with the Swifts visit.

Here it is 📊



Let's take a look at the updated league table.#SportsDirectPrem pic.twitter.com/it9a0k3drp — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) October 1, 2023

“The lads before the Crusaders game were talking up that a lot of the boys hadn’t really been involved in that fixture. That was important, I hadn’t been involved and obviously the back-room team had,” he revealed.

“I focus each game as it comes along. I know it is an old cliché, but I only focus on Dungannon at home.

“I have the utmost respect for Rodney [McAree] and Dixie [Robinson]. I know Rodney McAree very well, and I know he is going to come and play. If we’re not bang at it, we could be on the wrong end of a bad result.

“We can’t slip up. We slipped up at home against Loughgall, but we can’t afford many slip ups.”

Stand in right-back Conor Pepper is a doubt for the Swifts’ visit after coming off 33 minutes into Tuesday evening’s 3-0 win over Institute in the Bet McLean Cup.

With Kris already injured, it could open the door for a competitive league debut for youngster Shea Kearney, something Magilton would have no hesitation in facilitating if Pepper is unable to shake off his knock.

“We’ll see how he is, we didn’t want to take any chances,” stressed Magilton.

“He probably could have maybe stayed on, but we had to get him off pretty quickly.

“Shea Kearney is a player I really like. I’d like to get him more games. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to.

“If it is Shea, we’ll throw Shea in and we’ll see how he goes. He is certainly a young player with huge potential, and we have no fear about doing that. He doesn’t panic and again, he has been starved of minutes.

“It is very difficult because if people are maintaining the standards that they are maintaining. Kris [Lowe] was excellent and he has a very high consistency.

“Obviously, Conor has come in and does a good job for us. it’s the nature of the game and the nature of our squad. We’ll have no problem with Shea.”

