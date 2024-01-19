NIFL Premiership: Magilton wary of tricky Ballymena

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton is wary of Ballymena United’s threat ahead of their clash at the weekend.

The Sky Blues make their second trip to Solitude in the space of four weeks on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off), hoping to claim their first win over the Reds this season.

Goals from Odhran Casey and Ronan Hale saw Magilton’s side claim a second 2-0 win in the fixture before Christmas and he isn’t taking anything for granted ahead of Saturdays meeting.

“It was a tough game, every game is,” said Magilton.

“This makes a mockery of the league and makes fools of us all. Newry were magnificent and who knows, it might have been different had it been 11 v 11.

“Certainly, I can’t talk highly enough of my players and what they did on Saturday. That character shines through. That never say die attitude of trying to win a game of football was evident to everybody who was here and I’m immensely proud of them.”

Jonny Addis played a pivotal role in Cliftonville’s weekend comeback with a rasping 30-yard strike early in the second half before rifling home a 97th minute winner to secure all three points.

His brace came hours after a family bereavement when his grandmother sadly passed away and Magilton insists it speaks volumes of his centre back.

“Jonny deserves all the plaudits,” Magilton insists.

“I think he has been fantastic this year and for us all season.

“The first goal is a wonderful strike, which we know he possesses and then the second one is probably even better, given the context of the game. To have the composure to take it on his chest and then rifle it into the top corner, it was fantastic and then the scenes at the end are just magnificent.

“It speaks volumes of him. Someone up above was looking down on him and smiling on him. Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with him. We didn’t know that, but it just sums up the person and the man that he is. I’m delighted with the result, but in the context of family, that is the most important thing.”

Will you be at Solitude on Saturday?



Drop your old football boots off at the club shop to support @StreetSoccerNI 🔴☘️#SportsDirectPrem pic.twitter.com/5LrUffVr31 — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) January 19, 2024

Despite trailing at the break, the Reds cause was helped when Newry midfielder Ciaran O’Connor was dismissed for a reckless lunge on Rory Hale and the Reds’ boss was in full agreement with referee Evan Boyce’s assessment of the incident.

“I thought it was a red card. I thought that for an experienced player it was a moment of madness, which ultimately cost his team,” he felt.

“I haven’t seen it back but in real time you look at the moment in the game when it occurred. It was done. The half was over, and Rory’s not going anywhere, so for a player of his experience. He is a good player and I thought he played well in the first half.

“That moment of madness obviously restricts what Barry and Newry can do. It is that hanging on process and hoping for a set piece or a counterattack. It was all hands to the pump for them and again they showed wonderful character, but the character in our team to keep going was huge.”

With nine wins out of 10, Magilton is confident that momentum is building and is keen for it to continue into the coming weeks ahead.

“Momentum for us is so massive,” he admits.

“I keep talking about it, keep going forward. It’s nine wins out of 10 and that is huge and a wonderful set of results in any league. It’s fantastic and shows the players that it can be done. Each performance is so important.

“Saturday was the most important 90 minutes of their life because it was happening right then. We’ll enjoy it and then refocus on Ballymena, which will prove to be another really tough game.”

