NIFL Premiership: McLaughlin hopeful of new Solitude arrivals this week

CLIFTONVILLE manager Paddy McLaughlin is hoping to wrap up the club’s summer transfer business in the coming days.



Following Monday evening’s pre-season clash with Derry City, the Reds’ boss was adamant he is happy with his options available but revealed that behind the scenes the club are working hard to bring in two or three players to complete the summer transfer business with the league season beginning in just over two weeks’ time.



“The only disappointing thing at the minute is we’ve picked up a couple of knocks and a couple of injuries,” McLaughlin revealed.



“Breen and O’Reilly are long-term, but we’ve got Donal Rocks and Calvin McCurry coming back from their long-term injuries last year, but we’ve picked up a few knocks along the way, which happens.



“We’re quite happy with the squad we have but we’re always looking to improve, the same as every other team and every other squad. We’re always trying to improve and fair play to the club - they’ve been working hard behind the scenes trying to get a couple of deals over the line.



“As soon as we get them over the line - hopefully in the next couple of days - business will be done.



“I think we’re probably two or three players short of what we’re looking for. Once we get them in, we shut the doors and that’s it - everybody that’s in stays in.



“If one or two have to unfortunately leave once we get the two or three players in that we’re targeting then business will be done for the summer and we’ll look forward to the new season.”



The Reds’ most recent summer recruit, Jamie McDonagh, put in another impressive display against his former club on Monday evening and McLaughlin is delighted with how the ex-Glentoran and Derry winger has settled in so far.



“He’s been fantastic since he’s come in and he’s been brilliant around the changing room. You’d almost think he’s been here a long time even though he’s only been in a couple of weeks,” McLaughlin acknowledged.



“He’s hit the ground running; we knew his quality – that’s why we brought him here: his delivery from wide areas, his interchanging of play and delivery from set-pieces - there’s not too many in the country or in the division that can run him close.



“He is going to be a serious asset for the club for the next couple of years and I’m sure the fans will love seeing him every week.”

Ex-Glentoran player Jamie McDOnagh has made a good start to life at Solitude

On Monday evening’s defeat to Derry City, McLaughlin was pleased with the glimpses of what he saw from his players and with the new playing surface at Solitude.



“The results are irrelevant in friendlies,” insists McLaughlin.



“The performances are the main thing and the fitness and work we got out of it was fantastic.



“We’re only three weeks in with two weeks to go, but we saw glimpses of how good we can be this year.



“We’ve been crying out for the new surface for a long time and I think that how we played right throughout the match was fantastic. If that’s the glimpse of what we’re in for – we can’t wait for the season to start.



“Some of the chances we created... We hit the bar twice, the linesman was determined not to let us score a second goal because he disallowed three of our goals but some of our forward play was fantastic.



“We made two mistakes for the two goals, but it’s okay to do it in pre-season as long as we learn from it. Right throughout, the work-out and performance levels of the boys right across the pitch - even the boys who came on - was high intensity and high quality and everything we wanted in a pre-season game.”



Twelve months on from the uncertainty that surrounded the last campaign, McLaughlin is delighted with their pre-season preparations and fitness levels and is confident that they will be ready to hit the ground running at the end of August.



“We were leaving a lot of preparation last year and the fitness work to the players and their own devices,” McLaughlin reflected.



“We didn’t know when the season would start, and it was stop-start but fair play to the boys. They’ve been through a lot in my time here and a lot of ups and downs along the way, but they just keep coming back bigger and better for it.



“We’ve seen that in pre-season, they’ve had three weeks under their belt and the fitness levels are really good at the minute and we’ve another three weeks to go before the season starts.



“By the time that comes around we’ll be more than ready, and we’ll be all guns blazing almost when the season starts.



“We’ve three weeks still to play to sharpen up and fine-tune a couple of wee pieces.



“We saw a few mistakes for the goals against tonight, but once we correct them and iron them out. I think we are going to be a force this year.”