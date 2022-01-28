NIFL Premiership: McLaughlin targeting change of fortunes at the Showgrounds

Jamie McDonagh netted twice in Tuesday’s draw against Linfield and manager Paddy McLaughlin hopes the midfielder can maintain his good form INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE manager Paddy McLaughlin is targeting a change of fortunes when it comes to visiting the Ballymena Showgrounds.

The Reds make the trip to Ballymena on Friday evening (7.45pm kick-off) looking for victory at a venue that has become an unhappy hunting ground in recent years.

April 2018 was the last time the Solitude side left the Warden Street Showgrounds with a win and before that was a four-year gap for a victory.

McLaughlin believes his side have been unfortunate not to take victory since his arrival and is targeting an upturn in luck, beginning on Friday.

“For such a big club and such a talented bunch of players, for a long time we always seem to find it difficult at Ballymena,” acknowledges McLaughlin.

“We’d like to break that; we’ve played really well a few times in my time we’ve went there but somehow we’ve failed to come away with a victory.

“It’s important that we try to break that and the way the boys are playing at the minute, you would back them and trust them to go and turn anybody over.

“It will be tough, they (Ballymena) will be disappointed after getting beat 3-0 by Carrick and they’ll want to bounce back from it. It should be an entertaining game, but our boys on the back of three brilliant performances will look forward to it.

“They’ll rest now and recover because it has taken a lot out of them after the last couple of days, but their energy levels were insane, their commitments levels were unbelievable, and they’ll be raring to go come Friday night.”

McLaughlin believes his side’s draw with Linfield was a good barometer to assess where they are at in comparison to the champions and league leaders and believes they aren’t too far behind David Healy’s side.

“It was a good test for us to see where we’re at,” reflected McLaughlin.

“People are talking about challenging at the top and that was a marker as to where we’re at. When you play against the champions, that tells you how close or far away you are from them. I think everybody saw here tonight that we aren’t too far away from being a good side.

“The schedule has been hectic against top sides and we’ve been more than a match for them over the last eight days.

“The boys deserve all the credit in the world. They don’t get that too often, but we’ll see if they get it in the next couple of hours and days ahead in match reports and social media”.

Although McLaughlin was disappointed with conceding both goals from similar situations, he was quick to point out the positives and believes his side has developed and progressed hugely this season.

“Linfield have got that in their locker,” the Cliftonville boss conceded.

“They’ve got quality all around the pitch and they can hurt you from anywhere. There is a disappointment in any game that you don’t win, but there is also a satisfaction that we’ve gone toe-to-toe with the best team in the league and we’ve matched them right throughout the match.

“We’ll take our point, if we had have held on it would have been an unbelievable three points.

“It’s still a good point against the top side in the division: Linfield are the top dogs; they have been for a couple of years. Glentoran and Larne are trying to change that with the investments and squads they have.

“To go toe-to-toe with them for 93 minutes - that’s a couple of times this season we’ve went toe-to-toe with them - we haven’t looked out of place. The development and progression of our boys over this season has been incredible.”

Midfielder Jamie McDonagh continued his rich vein of goal-scoring form and made it three in three games with a brace on Tuesday evening to the delight of McLaughlin who hopes the goals and assists keep coming in the weeks ahead.

“I hope he keeps doing it,” said McLaughlin.

“He’s assisting people all year long; his assist record has been very good for us and now in the last couple of games he has been scoring his own goals and his contribution to the game was excellent.

“His work-rate and drive going at people, he had the left-back in trouble a few times. He’s got that ability to go by you on the inside and the outside and if you stand off him, he has the ability to pick people out.

“It’s nearly impossible to play against him when he’s in that kind of form and that’s the challenge from him now - to maintain that. He’s been like that for us for a while and then he’s gone cold for a week or two.

“He’s been a brilliant signing for the club, the fans love him, and you can see the excitement. He gets people on the edge of their seat when he’s in that kind of form.

“If he maintains that form now to the end of the season, we’ll have plenty more goals and assists from him. He’s a crowd pleaser and they love him whenever he does that.”