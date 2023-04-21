NIFL Premiership: Plenty still at stake in North Belfast derby

THE build-up to Saturday’s North Belfast derby at Solitude between Cliftonville and Crusaders took a twist on Monday with Paddy McLaughlin stepping down from the Reds’ hotseat.

The faltering Solitude outfit have slipped out of contention for an automatic European place and must now content themselves with a place in the post-season playoffs, but will have more than pride to play for against their local rivals as they aim to bounce back.

Crusaders still have an Irish Cup final to look forward to and will also book European football with a win over Ballymena United at Windsor Park on May 7, so may not find themselves in the playoffs, yet will certainly not be in charitable mood this weekend.

McLaughlin’s departure to Derry City where he will take up the role of assistant manager is far from perfect timing with the playoffs to come for the Reds, but it is nonetheless where they find themselves ahead of their penultimate game of the season.

A statement from the Cliftonville website read: “Cliftonville Football Club can confirm that Paddy McLaughlin has this evening stepped down as manager.

“All at Solitude thank Paddy for his time at the club, his dedication to the job and the trophy successes he has delivered since his appointment in 2019.

“Having provided a series of memorable highlights and Club records in his four years with the Reds, he departs with our sincere gratitude and very best wishes for the future.

“The club will announce interim arrangements in due course and will immediately begin the process to appoint a new manager.”

Interim manager Declan O’Hara expects it will be a difficult week in preparation for the derby, but is adamant they will get things right.

“It’s a massive game and we haven’t beaten them this season,” he acknowledged after their 3-0 defeat at Glentoran last weekend.

“We’ve drawn with them twice and they beat us on St Stephen’s Day. It’s going to be a long week and a hard week on the training ground. We’re going to have to put it right. We will put it right.

“The players that go across the white line and put the shirt on for the club, we’ve got to get a reaction from them as well.

“We dig deep, staff and everybody in the whole club works hard and the confidence is low.

“We must get it right. That’s what we get paid for, to get the confidence up. Solitude on Saturday against Crusaders is going to be a massive game. It will probably be a full house and we need to turn up.”

The Reds’ assistant manager believes that the league is ruthless and that has been demonstrated by some of the results this campaign.

Not so long ago, they were right in the mix for the league title that has since been won by Larne, but now sit in fourth, just one point above Crusaders.

“This league is ruthless,” he accepts.

“Anybody can beat anybody from the top end to the bottom end and it’s proven right through the season. Teams from the bottom six picking off teams from the top six and us especially.

“This league is top level at the minute. You can’t switch off at one instance because if you switch off you are in big trouble and you are punished.”

O’Hara has called on players and staff alike to stick together if they are to reach the target of European football – something he believes the club needs in order to keep up with their full-time counterparts.

“We have to pick the confidence up ahead of the last two games,” he continued.

“We’re going to be in the playoffs, and we must stick together as a club and as a group. We need to stick together because this club needs European football.

“I want to be playing European games - we all do - it is some experience. We will put it right. We will get the boys ready and up for the last two games and the playoffs, which are coming up thick and fast.”

As for the Seaview outfit, manager Stephen Baxter has hinted at some changes that may be enforced and others as an act of precaution with the Cup final just weeks away.

“There’s two league games to go, a cup game to go and lots of permutations,” he said.

“We’ve got to look at who’s fit, who’s not fit and now we’ve lost Billy Joe (Burns) with the red card (against Larne) and now there’s also one or two on yellow cards that could cause us problems as well.

“There will be changes but everyone is fighting for shirts and getting ready to play, to see where the preparation goes for the Irish Cup.”