NIFL Premiership: Reds and Blues meet in key top-two clash

NIFL Premiership; Cliftonville v Linfield

(Solitude, Friday, 7.45pm, live on BBC iPlayer)

IT’S first versus second at Solitude on Friday night as Cliftonville aim to narrow the gap to league leaders, Linfield.

David Healy’s Blues lead the way with five points to spare on The Reds who will be keen not to fall further behind at this stage of the season.

The first meeting between the teams resulted in a 2-1 win for Linfield at Windsor Park back in August and a repeat would establish a commanding position in the table just one third of the way through the season.

That defeat was Cliftonville’s first of the campaign and it sent them on a mini winless run that was halted with a derby win over Crusaders.

Since then, Jim Magilton’s side have are six games without defeat, winning five of those encounters to move into second place behind the pacesetting Blues.

Magilton has called on side to carry a more attacking threat than they did back in August and insists they are going all out for a win.

“I’m looking forward to it, yes,” Magilton confirmed.

“It was a really tight game at Windsor. They deserved to win on the night, there is no question about that in my mind.

“We just have to carry a more attacking threat. I don’t think we threatened them as much as I’d have liked. We’ll obviously set the team up to try and win the game.

“Cliftonville and Linfield is always a big game and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Their latest victory came with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Glenavon on Friday evening after Rory Hale’s early second half strike and Magilton revealed that he asked for quality, work rate and determination after a below-par showing in the opening half.

“We asked for quality, work rate and determination,” Magilton revealed.

“Doing the horrible side of the game better and just to play with a bit more courage.

“It isn’t something that I’ve said to say very often this year. We had to show bravery on the ball and had to get the ball to our front players slightly quicker.

“We had to get Glenavon defending their box more and when we did that and got their defenders turned, we created opportunities.”

Youngster Reece Jordan came in for his debut in the absence of Sean Stewart, whilst Shea Kearney made his second successive start and Magilton is delighted with the progress of his younger stars.

“I’m absolutely over the moon,” admits Magilton.

“I’ve no hesitation in throwing them in, you only find out about them once they are in the game and playing for keeps if you like. There was no problem with Reece Jordan. Ben is only 20 and new to the league. Casey is 20, Luke Turner is 20/21. They are young lads that are learning as they go along.

“I’ve great confidence in them. I see them train every time we’re in and I enjoy working with them. Tonight, was a big game for us and not to lose was important but to win was equally as important.”

Ronan Hale returned from a three-month injury layoff in the closing stages at Mourneview Park, with Magilton paying tribute to last season’s top scorer for his dedication to return to full fitness.

“It is fantastic to have Ronan back,” he acknowledged.

“The front two worked extremely hard and we felt that we needed a change. We brought Sam on and brought Ronan on. it’s lovely to have those options now coming off the bench. We know that Ronan is a goal scorer and hungry. He’s kicking himself in there for being offside because that would have been a wonderful return. He has worked so hard to get back to fitness.”

Linfield come into the game in excellent form and since their only defeat of the season at Larne last month, have won the next five straight.

The Blues have laid out their intentions so far this season and will know another win will leave them in a very healthy position at this stage of the season, but manager David Healy is taking nothing for granted.

“They are flying at the minute,” Healy said of Cliftonville after watching his side overcome Carrick Rangers last week.

“We’d a really good game against them earlier in the season. They’ve kicked on from then and are doing really well, kept a lot of clean sheets.

“Solitude at any stage is difficult and they are in red-hot form, so it should be a good game.”