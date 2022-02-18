NIFL Premiership: Reds expecting tough test in Dungannon

CLIFTONVILLE make the trip to Stangmore Park on Friday evening (k.o 7.45pm) hoping to claim a victory over Dungannon Swifts that would at least temporarily move them into second place ahead of Linfield.

The Reds are very much in the mix in the race for the title, but manager Paddy McLaughlin is taking nothing for granted this week and believes Swifts are a good footballing side with similar qualities to his own.

The Tyrone outfit have impressed him with their style of play in their encounters this season and he is not expecting an easy ride against Dean Shiels’ side.

“They’re a really good footballing side,” he noted.

“Dean Shiels has done a brilliant job up there and they’ve some great young talent. They like to play well at home and even when they played at Solitude earlier on in the season on a good surface they were very good.

“They play really good football. I like watching Dungannon, I don’t like playing against them because they’re very good so it will be a tough battle.

“It’s going to be a good game down there: two good footballing sides that try to play the right way, similar to ourselves – we try to play out from the back just like they do.

“It should be good to watch, hopefully it is and hopefully we come out on top in it, but it will be tough battle.

“Tuesday night against Carrick was a really tough place to go and Dungannon will be no different. Even though it is different styles of football, it’s still a tough place to go, so we’ll look forward to it.”

🆚 @DgnSwifts

🏆 Danske Bank Premiership

📌 Stangmore Park

🕢 7.45pm

💷 Cash turnstiles (£12/ £8)

🎥 BBC Sport NI website and iPlayer pic.twitter.com/4qJK1rRPba — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) February 18, 2022

The Reds go into Friday’s game off the back of an efficient 2-0 win against Coleraine at the weekend.

It was the first of three up and coming games with Oran Kearney’s side in three competitions in the coming weeks, but McLaughlin doesn’t believe the victory will have any impact on the next two games coming up.

“It’s good to get any win,” he reflected.

“Any win in the Irish League is a good win because they’re so difficult to come by, especially against Coleraine.

“As I say, they’re one of the top sides in the division for the last four or five years and they were very unfortunate not to win the league in the last couple of seasons.

“To get a win against them is hard-earned and you’ve got to play well, which we did, What bearing will it have on the next time we play them? Probably very little.

“I’m sure they’ll dust themselves down and we’ll do the same and we’ll go head-to-head again in a few weeks’ time.

“It will be the same as Saturday: two good sides going full throttle, two good footballing sides and may the best team win, I suppose.”

Rory Hale returned from injury against the Bannsiders and played just over an hour in his first outing in almost six weeks.

McLaughlin was happy with what he saw and believes the Hale comeback is like having a new addition to his squad.

“It was good to get Rory back on the pitch,” he confirmed.

“It’s important that he builds up his match time. The choice was, do we play him from the start or bring him on?

“When you bring him on for ten or fifteen minutes, I don’t think you’re really gauging what he really had in the tank. So we wanted to start him and see what we would get on the clock before he hit a brick wall.

“We got a good hour out of him and that’s good for us. We know he got an hour in his legs and he’s a key player that we’re trying to get back fit and in the team because he’s such a good influence on the squad and such a huge influence on the pitch when he’s fully fit.

“It’s brilliant to see him back on the pitch because he can win you games and he can control games for you. To have him back available is almost like a new signing.”

Chris Gallagher, pictured in action against Dungannon earlier this season, is one of several players Reds' boss Paddy McLaughlin has praised for his recent performances

McLaughlin is full of praise for his squad this season and he praised them for continually upsetting the odds, whilst battling it out in competition against each other.

“The squad has been unbelievable this year,” he said.

“They keep upsetting the odds with their performances and their results. That’s down to the squad, the quality right throughout the squad has been superb.

“Daniel Kearns has come back like a new man this year. There is real quality about him, and I thought he was excellent today again.

“The boys we brought in and added to what we already had, the likes of Cricky Gallagher, Jamie McDonagh, big Coatsey (Colin Coates) have been superb in the last two games and Luke Turner has been battling it out.

“There are good players battling it out for the same position and we need that. We need that right throughout. It’s difficult at times making tough calls like that, but you know when you take one out, the players that you put in is just as good.

“You do take that bit of satisfaction and comfort in knowing that you’re not weakening your side in any change that we make.

“You’d never weaken that side at the minute because they’re all on top of their game and all raring to go.

“We’ve almost got two players in every position champing at the bit for a game and that’s what you need right throughout the season.

“We’ve got the likes of Aaron Donnelly who is a bit frustrated at not playing. He’s as good as Levi and Levi knows that and that’s why Levi plays so well so constantly because he knows that there’s a player just as good as him waiting in the wings for his position. It’s important we keep that going.”