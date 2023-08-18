NIFL Premiership: Reds hope to complete early season hat-trick against Carrick

TWO wins from two, so Cliftonville will seek to make it an early season hat-trick when they host Carrick Rangers on Saturday (3pm).

Results across the board early in the season have shown once again that nothing can be taken for granted in the Premiership.

The Reds will be delighted with their start to the campaign with a pair of 3-0 victories but it’s a fresh challenge against Carrick on Saturday.

Stuart King’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Newry in their first league outing but bounced back with a 2-0 home win against Coleraine on Tuesday evening.

Cliftonville manager, Jim Magilton, insists his side must come out ready for a battle with the Gers and feels it is a formidable test.

“It’s mad but it shows the quality and also the character in the teams”, Magilton believes.

“To lose the opening game in the manner in which Newry lost and then to bounce back against Carrick. They had a fantastic win and I’m sure that Newry will bounce back again on Saturday.

“Carrick deserve all the credit. We’ll watch the game and pick the bones out of it and try to exploit their weaknesses as they will try and exploit ours. We’ll come out bouncing and come out ready and we have to be, because it is going to be a formidable test for us.”

For the second game in succession, Magilton’s charges raced into a 3-0 half time lead in their midweek win over Newry and he believes it is an example of the players taking the principles on board.

“It’s how we set out and the principles we set out,” he explained.

“The players have taken that on board, and they seem to be enjoying that. Attacking and defending, you have to do it with the same intensity and that’s the common theme in our dressing room.

“When we don’t have the ball, we get the ball back as quickly as we can and when we do have it. We are positive, we play forward and we’re looking for our forward passes and forward runs. Everybody comes alive and everybody expects the ball. It’s a lovely start for us but we face a massive game on Saturday and another tough game against Carrick Rangers.”

Magilton stressed that intensity in defence and attack is vital to how his team play and emphasised the importance of being able carry out both roles.

“The ethos and the common message in our dressing room is attack and defend with the same intensity,” Magilton revealed.

“Once we lose it everybody becomes a defender. That means Joe and Ben and our midfield players. There is a collective thought that we don’t want to concede goals. It’s a simple as that. We can’t do one without the other and that is the way we’re building on clean sheets.

“We’re building on not giving the opposition too many opportunities because in this league you can be punished. We’re delighted with the away win, a clean sheet and three goals. We’ll take that, but we have to dust ourselves down again for the weekend.”

The Reds’ boss was delighted to see three different scorers on the score sheet in Newry and although he was pleased with their first half showing, is demanding further improvements in terms of ruthlessness in front goal.

“That’s what Rory [Hale] gives us, he’s a fantastic player,” Magilton added.

“He gives us energy and more important than that, he gives us real quality. I’m delighted for all three, but we have to add a more ruthless streak too. We missed chances in the second half. If I’m full of praise for the first half, then I’m a little bit negative in the second half- simply because I know the quality in our dressing room.

“If we’re just a little bit more clinical in front of goal, a little bit more clinical in our passing then we might score more goals. It was the same on Saturday. It’s building blocks, not all rosy but certainly I demand more and more importantly the dressing room is demanding more of themselves, it is a start for us.”