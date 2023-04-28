NIFL Premiership: Reds host Blues with Euro playoffs in mind

CLIFTONVILLE interim boss Declan O’Hara is confident that his side can build on the positive aspects of their 3-3 draw with Crusaders and achieve European football via the playoffs.

The Reds host Linfield on Saturday evening (5.30pm kick-off) in their last outing before the playoff semi-final.

O’Hara believes the buzz is back around the club in the aftermath of Paddy McLaughlin’s departure and was pleased that his players didn’t feel sorry for themselves in their weekend draw with Crusaders.

“I truly believe that if we perform like that between now and the end of the season, we’ll have European football,” O’Hara said.

“It’s down to the players now. I said to them I don’t want anybody feeling sorry for themselves. They can’t. We have a big game at the weekend against Linfield and then the playoffs against whoever we will face.

“We’re looking forward to Linfield and we’ll get in three training sessions this week and get ready.

“The buzz is back about the club because it was a tough, tough week to be quite honest.”

O’Hara is hoping for a similar level of performance in their remaining games and credited their work rate in particular.

“We want to build on Saturday,” he demanded.

“I said to the boys, if they have that level of performance between now and the season of the season, I’ve no doubt we’ll be in Europe.

“They gave me everything and that’s all I can ask for. If we give everything and don’t get the results we want, that’s fine.

“On Saturday, they worked their socks off and they didn’t stop running. I’ll get the GPS results and I know that this will be highest we’ve had all season.”

The interim boss credited senior players such as Chris Curran, Joe Gormley and Colin Coates for their input in his first week in charge and felt they were a huge help in the changing room.

“For me it is huge to have the senior players,” O’Hara acknowledged.

“I spoke to a lot of different managers.

“I’m new to this. I helped Paddy out when he was here, and I could see why Paddy was crazy at some points. It was massive that the senior players stood up.

“I thought that Chris Curran was excellent, Joe Gormley was tremendous and Colin Coates at the back. I could go through every single one of them. Rory Hale never stopped. I think his GPS is broke because he ran that much.

“Credit to the boys, the experienced boys. Sometimes you have to lean on them to help you out. They will help me out as well.

“We can pick the team, but they are on the pitch. Chris Curran ran himself in the ground and Coatsey won every single header he could.

“They were massive for me this week. I spoke to them individually from Monday night and they’ve helped me out in the changing room as well to make sure that we aren’t all feeling sorry for ourselves, and the season isn’t dead in the water. We have massive games left to qualify for Europe.”

The North Belfast native understood the pressures of other managers in his first taste of management and was acknowledged the importance of reflection in the aftermath of games.

“I get caught up in everything. I was kicking and heading every ball myself as if I was on the pitch” admits O’Hara.

“Coming away, I can see where other managers can think this is tough. It is tough, I’m not going to lie. I will go away and think of what I could have done better for the team.

“Could I have helped them out in the second half or changed something? I will look at that myself. The boys have been excellent for me all week.

“When the club asked me to take it over, I was thinking ‘how am I going to get these boys up again?’ They have done and training has been buzzing on Tuesday and Thursday.

“Monday was tough because Paddy had just left then. On Tuesday and Thursday, training was lively and buzzing and on Saturday the place was buzzing during the second half.”



