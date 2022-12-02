NIFL Premiership: Reds make trip to Ballymena with top spot in their sights

Paddy McLaughlin has again praised Cliftonville’s record goalscorer Joe Gormley who found the net on his 33rd birthdasy last weekend INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE boss Paddy McLaughlin believes that the Reds run of form at the Ballymena Showgrounds is an indication of how difficult a venue that it is.

The Reds make the trip to take on the Sky Blues on Saturday (3pm kick-off) looking for a second win on the spin at the Showgrounds.

August’s 2-1 win was the Solitude side’s first in four-years and McLaughlin believes that both sides are going into the clash in positive form.

“It will be another good game; they’ve had a good win today and it will be difficult going there,” believes McLaughlin.

“We’ve found it really difficult down the years going to Ballymena, our last visit there was our last win in over four years. It’s a long time and it shows you how hard they are to beat at home.

“It sets up for a good game and both sides are going into it in form, I’m sure they will be looking forward to it as much as we are.

“We’ll rest and recover between now and then because there are a lot of key fixtures coming up.

“Ballymena will be the start of a key run of fixtures so it is important that we look after the players over the next few days and prepare-as we always do- for another tough battle.”

The Reds made it three wins on the spin with a hard fought 2-0 win over Newry on Saturday and McLaughlin was pleased that his side were able to deal with the challenge that the Mourne outfit provided.

“I’ve said it before, sometimes we will play a lot better and probably drop points,” he admits.

“Sometimes you just have to grind it out and deal with what’s in front of you and Newry were very well organised. They were very hard working, and their keeper was excellent- he pulled off three or four brilliant saves in the first half.

“We deal with each game as it comes and whatever challenge comes your way. Today it was well organised and resolute defending that we had to face.

“We broke it down twice and refused to give up our clean sheet record over the last couple of weeks.

“Sometimes we have to win ugly and maybe that’s what it was today, it wasn’t our best performance – but the most effective performance and that’s what is important.”

Another defensive shut-out at the weekend ensured that it’s four clean sheets in a row, but McLaughlin has demanded their current run is maintained going forward.

“We defended really well as a team,” he acknowledged.

“Our ’keeper and back-four, it’s their primary job to keep clean sheets and it means that we don’t have score two, three or four goals to win games. It’s their primary job to defend and keep clean sheets. As a team, I think we have been very, very good out of possession.

“The shape of our team and our work has been excellent and that reflects on our defensive record over the last few weeks. I think we’ve had a clean sheet in four out the last five games and I think it’s the tenth in the league.

“It’s important that we did tighten up and we have done that, and we have to maintain that now.

“There’s no good doing it for a couple of weeks or a month or two. We’ve got to maintain that throughout the season and the boys will work hard doing that.”

Joe Gormley capped his 33rd birthday with a late strike and the Reds’ boss was pleased for the club’s top marksman and youngster Sean Moore for their performances of late.

“The strikers are ruthless at this club,” insists McLaughlin.

“They want to score goals all the time and he showed great maturity squaring the pass to Joe Gormley for a tap-in.

“If he takes the strike on and misses it or the keeper saves it- which in the form that he was in today, there was every chance that he could have, it would have been a nervous end to the game, and you never know what could have happen. He showed great maturity and great awareness to square the pass and let Joe finish off the rest and put the game to bed.

“Fair play to Joe, it was his birthday too and I’m delighted that it was his birthday he scored on his birthday. He’s playing well for us and leading the line really well over the last few weeks.

“He was just annoyed a bit that we hadn’t been scoring goals, but his performances have been superb and hopefully now it puts that one to bed because his performances recently have been excellent.

“Sean Moore has had to face a suspension for a couple of weeks, and it’s taken him a week or two to get back up to speed of things. He’s back at himself and doing what we all expect him to do – create and assist.”

