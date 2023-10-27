NIFL Premiership: Reds need no motivation to return to winning ways

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton doesn’t feel his side need any motivation to return to winning ways when they travel to the North Coast at the weekend.

Defeat to Linfield last Friday evening ensured that the Reds lost their six-game unbeaten run, and they will hope to put that behind them when they travel to the Coleraine Showgrounds on Saturday to take on the Bannsiders (3pm kick-off).

The sides meet almost five weeks ago, with Magilton’s men empathetically brushing the visitors aside during a one-sided second half and although he insists Oran Kearney’s men won’t need any motivation to put things right, he is adamant his side won’t either.

“They won’t need any motivation,” Magilton insists.

“Nor will we. We played well against Linfield and lost. Our motivation is to put that behind us and really put on a performance and try and get three points.”

Reflecting on their defeat to the Blues, Magilton didn’t believe his side were under any pressure throughout and was keen to praise their attitude and application.

“In all fairness, Chris Johns made a great save from Rory [Hale],” he recalled.

“I never felt we were in trouble, especially in the second half. I felt very comfortable in the game, in terms of dominating.

“Our two wingbacks are babies in terms of league experience, and I felt they were so brave, I thought they were brave.

“They were playing against top players. Kirk Millar had to come off. Joel Cooper is a fantastic player. I thought our young lads were wonderful and our back three were never really challenged, other than the one moment.

“He lost it in the swirling breeze. It a cruel game but it doesn’t take away from the fact that our lads’ attitude, their application to stay in the game and to really go after a team that are used to winning and winning championships.

“We’re pleased, the coaching staff will pick the bones out of it, but we will be back at it and the positive vibes that we have created with those players and their beliefs is such that we will get ready for the weekend.”

The updated league table 📊



Thoughts on the season so far? #SportsDirectPrem pic.twitter.com/ay2egCkw0M — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) October 24, 2023

Magilton acknowledged that a further setback against the Blues could hit the belief of his players, but he is keen to reinforce the positives of what went well.

“We’ve got to reinforce that, at some point we’ve got to win these games,” Magilton stressed.

“That’s the end of the story and we’re here to win these games. That’s where I come from. That will be reinforced and emphasised to the players when they walk through the building.

“We have a huge game and we’ve got to dust ourselves down. There will be things that we will look at and know we can be better. There is no question about that, but that is every game. Even you when win well, you can pick the bones out of games.

“We will reinforce the positives. We limited a team that are the highest scorers in the league to very few chances. They took their one chance, and we didn’t.”

On-loan Norwich City youngster Sean Stewart missed Friday evening’s game and is a doubt for the weekend after picking up an injury during international duty with NI U21s, but Magilton is confident in his wing back options of Shea Kearney and Reece Jordan who have been operating the full-back roles in recent weeks.

“Sean felt before the game and played and his stats in the second game were greater than his stats in the first game,” Magilton revealed.

“Then he came back, and he was injured. I’m disappointed but we won’t know the full extent yet. He wasn’t really an option for Linfield, and we’ll see how he is for the weekend.

“You trust them from the start, or you don’t, and my belief is to give them their head. If they were having a bad game, then there is the wonderful opportunity to bring in that experience.

“Kris Lowe has done terrifically well and is a really good player. Conor Pepper wasn’t in the 18 and he is a really good and experienced player.

“I’m more one to throw them in and let’s see what happens.

“To be fair to them, they have been really brave, and I’m delighted with both of them.”

